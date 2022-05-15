 Skip to content
(AP News)   Prequel: In June 2021 a high school kid threatened to shoot up his high school, was picked up by cops and hospitalized for a day and a half
    Followup, Racism, White people, Black people, New York, Payton Gendron, White House, new details, Race  
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What's interesting is to watch who the mentally ill people are being thrown under the bus to defend. In the wake of Sandy Hook, the NRA tells us that creating a national registry of firearms owners would be giving the government dangerously unchecked tyrannical power, but a national registry of the mentally ill would not - even though a 'sane' person holding a gun is intrinsically more dangerous than a 'crazy' person, no matter how crazy, without a gun.

We've successfully created a world so topsy-turvy that seeking medical help for depression or anxiety is apparently stronger evidence of violent tendencies than going out and purchasing a weapon whose only purpose is committing acts of violence. We've got a narrative going where doing the former is something we're OK with stigmatizing but not the latter. God bless America."

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_not_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_that_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_white_males/
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My goodness, if only there had been some way we could have known something like this could happen.

If only there had been signs that could have led us to help this person  before they boiled over.

Ahh well.
Thoughts and prayers.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm curious if this was financed on a credit card. It's been a pattern. It's been suggested making it illegal for a credit card company to extend credit to purchase guns. Or perhaps liable.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does it.

We need to ban video games.

And we need more thoughts and prayers.  How will we ever get by without the thoughts and prayers?

/this is so farking sickening on so many levels
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: "What's interesting is to watch who the mentally ill people are being thrown under the bus to defend. In the wake of Sandy Hook, the NRA tells us that creating a national registry of firearms owners would be giving the government dangerously unchecked tyrannical power, but a national registry of the mentally ill would not - even though a 'sane' person holding a gun is intrinsically more dangerous than a 'crazy' person, no matter how crazy, without a gun.

We've successfully created a world so topsy-turvy that seeking medical help for depression or anxiety is apparently stronger evidence of violent tendencies than going out and purchasing a weapon whose only purpose is committing acts of violence. We've got a narrative going where doing the former is something we're OK with stigmatizing but not the latter. God bless America."

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_not_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_that_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_white_males/


The Founders fully supported gun control. On Gun Laws, We Must Get the History Right
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RWNJs: "Don't ban GUNZ! Deal with mental illness!"
Also RWNJs: "Socialized medicine! OOGA BOOGA BOOGA!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one is 1000% on the cops and the prosecutor's office.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gendron surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket's vestibule and convinced him to drop the rifle he had put to his neck."

Then the police took him to Burger King?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Somebody filled his heart so full of hate that he would destroy and devastate our community," the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn said.


Why give only one Fox News pundit the credit when it's a team effort?
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: This one is 1000% on the cops and the prosecutor's office.


But not on the POS who actually did the shooting? Gotcha.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose that's one way to get out of a math test.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: RWNJs: "Don't ban GUNZ! Deal with mental illness!"
Also RWNJs: "Socialized medicine! OOGA BOOGA BOOGA!"


Narrator: their preferred way of dealing with the mentally ill also involves guns.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The security guard that was killed was a retired police lieutenant.

Surprised this guy even survived the trip to his arraignment.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.


heard he was shot by on-site security and then he put the security guard down 

not that day of event reporting is trustworthy, but this guy did livestream his rampage, so there were a lot of witnesses
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
how come the cops didn't just shoot him?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Gendron surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket's vestibule and convinced him to drop the rifle he had put to his neck."

Then the police took him to Burger King?


Don't be silly, they shot him
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.
We need way better mental and regular health care.
We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.
I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.


We can't infringe on people's rights to buy whatever kind  of tacticool gear they want.  Free market.  Manifest destiny.  Kill Kill Kill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kandiss Taylor Blames Furries For Buffalo Shooting
Youtube UOEXFgUdy8Q
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
public burning at the stake for this guy, same for the laguna woods shooter. at least the congregation at laguna woods hogtied their assailant. i think they should keep a large box of appropriately sized rocks in an accessible place...
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

medius: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

heard he was shot by on-site security and then he put the security guard down 

not that day of event reporting is trustworthy, but this guy did livestream his rampage, so there were a lot of witnesses


I saw the video.  It is haunting.  If he was shot it did nothing noticable to his actions.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jmr61: iheartscotch: This one is 1000% on the cops and the prosecutor's office.

But not on the POS who actually did the shooting? Gotcha.


They had the F-er dead to rights. They could have had him in a faculty, receiving the care he deserves. But...he spent a day and a half....

....in a hospital and then left.

/ seems like they F-d up
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jmr61: iheartscotch: This one is 1000% on the cops and the prosecutor's office.

But not on the POS who actually did the shooting? Gotcha.


When someone tells you what they're going to do... BELIEVE THEM.

It's mighty white of the cops to let him off with the ol' "boys will be boys" schtick. But eventually they still have to do some farking paperwork.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.


This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?


Oy, this farkin' guy again.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

maldinero: [Fark user image image 611x611]


The solution is people with javelin anti tank weapons.
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?


Uh...  No.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: public burning at the stake for this guy, same for the laguna woods shooter. at least the congregation at laguna woods hogtied their assailant. i think they should keep a large box of appropriately sized rocks in an accessible place...


Put all killers into the thunderdome.  Make them kill each other and eat their kills.  Any time two killers are hungry, make them thunderdome.  They thunderdome until they all get eaten.  If we manage to end killing and only the one strongest killer is left alive.  We give the killer a steak dinner in the thinderdome and then drop a nuke on it and him.

Problem solved.  And we dont have to pay to feed the killers.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: The security guard that was killed was a retired police lieutenant.

Surprised this guy even survived the trip to his arraignment.


In Erie County, the police are...shall we say, under extra scrutiny due to sudden deaths at the holding center these past several years.

You will note that the shooter came to the arraignment in paper scrubs- thats given to those on a suicide watch.

I would have been inclined to think that it was not his choice to be on said watch, until I saw that he was 'hospitalized' after a previous threat for a day and a half. That's a typical NYS wait time for an ER psych eval, and anyone can get sent there to try to make a case for mental illness after being caught making threats. Really bogs down the system with those with legit mental illnesses and who are in the hospital for days and weeks, not hours.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

My Brain Hurts: AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?

Uh...  No.


Wouldnt a javalin getbpast level 4 armor?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: Bith Set Me Up: "What's interesting is to watch who the mentally ill people are being thrown under the bus to defend. In the wake of Sandy Hook, the NRA tells us that creating a national registry of firearms owners would be giving the government dangerously unchecked tyrannical power, but a national registry of the mentally ill would not - even though a 'sane' person holding a gun is intrinsically more dangerous than a 'crazy' person, no matter how crazy, without a gun.

We've successfully created a world so topsy-turvy that seeking medical help for depression or anxiety is apparently stronger evidence of violent tendencies than going out and purchasing a weapon whose only purpose is committing acts of violence. We've got a narrative going where doing the former is something we're OK with stigmatizing but not the latter. God bless America."

https://www.salon.com/2015/06/18/its_not_about_mental_illness_the_big_lie_that_always_follows_mass_shootings_by_white_males/

The Founders fully supported gun control. On Gun Laws, We Must Get the History Right


Oh okay well. Better just do whatever men from 250 years ago tell us

Leftists are such sheep.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?


Because you touch yourself
 
My Brain Hurts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?

Uh...  No.

Wouldnt a javalin getbpast level 4 armor?


One, that is an unreasonable weapon to use against a singular human target.
Two, you're a jackass.
Three, you know there's better ways to go about this so grow up.
 
shuntman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Someone with violent racist attitudes does not get adequate monitoring from law enforcement. reminds me of a song....
Some of those that work forces...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's white

😉
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?

Because you touch yourself


Nobody else is gonna.
 
BigChad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Because you touch yourself


Well, I guess it goes from God, to Jerry to you to the cleaners. Right, Kent?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Look guys, he probably also said he was going to do some agriculture and mediate a fence line dispute, so there was nothing they could do.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's a question:

If the Bible says THOU SHALT NOT KILL why do y'all need guns?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

My Brain Hurts: AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: AmbassadorBooze: My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.

This is why the government needs to be giving US citizens javelin anti tank weapons.  If they can give Ukraine weapons to take out russian maga and ultra maga, they can give the rest of us the tools we need to take out US maga, US ultra maga, and the great maga king.  Why should ukrainians be able to defend themsleves and we cant?

Uh...  No.

Wouldnt a javalin getbpast level 4 armor?

One, that is an unreasonable weapon to use against a singular human target.
Two, you're a jackass.
Three, you know there's better ways to go about this so grow up.


Ok.  What weapon should we all be assigned to use to get past level 4 armor?  Notice I didnt say nuke.  That is for sure overkill.

50 caliber fully semi automutic desert eagals?  Shape charges on a 10 foot titaium pole?  Each citizen assigned their own rod from god tungsten penetrator satelite weapon and they use a phone app to call in an orbital stike?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Here's a question:

If the Bible says THOU SHALT NOT KILL why do y'all need guns?


Not all of us are christians.  Why should we follow some closeted hippie who liked to fish?
 
0z79
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not to get political, but: If it weren't for my hunter's safety teacher in Nowhere, Montana, I very well could have ended up in a clock tower with a rifle. I had a shrink, but I also had people around me who took the time to drill into me just how nasty the end result of hitting organic matter with a bullet is. And why you don't want to take someone else's "forever" from them and their loved ones.

...probably said too much. Hold on, FBI at the door.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Here's a question:

If the Bible says THOU SHALT NOT KILL why do y'all need guns?


Just to maim?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Another thread for people to shout "Guns ain't the problem and I'll shoot your ass if'n you say they is"?

/please proceed
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: This one is 1000% on the cops and the prosecutor's office.


Yes and no. For that incident, yes his hometown overlooked what should have been a red flag. Then again, there may be only so much they would do if he was still underage at the time. The question to figure out is how he go radicalized, who knew about it, and how did he acquire all the armor and weaponry? Was his family cool with him getting guns after making the school threat? If so they are culpable too. As are anyone who sold him weapons and armor if they knew about the threat, or didn't bother to do a background check as to why an 18 year old not in the military or police training wanted an AK-47 and armor.

Don't get me wrong- The shooter is absolutely at fault here, but the problem is he was going by information that he believed was true. This is what we got to figure out and address. How this kid got the ideas he did. I am not inclined to believe mental illness, but rather that he thought/was taught to say to claim that so that he can get a lighter sentence, etc.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Archie Goodwin: Here's a question:

If the Bible says THOU SHALT NOT KILL why do y'all need guns?

Not all of us are christians.  Why should we follow some closeted hippie who liked to fish?


In that case you're cool.

It's all these "christians" shouting at the void about their 2A rights while holding a bible, that annoy me.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: jmr61: iheartscotch: This one is 1000% on the cops and the prosecutor's office.

But not on the POS who actually did the shooting? Gotcha.

They had the F-er dead to rights. They could have had him in a faculty, receiving the care he deserves. But...he spent a day and a half....

....in a hospital and then left.

/ seems like they F-d up


Because when they put someone in the hospital for evaluation, the doctors evaluate them. And if they decide at the time of the evaluation that the person is not--please pay attention here, this is important--a danger to himself or others AT THE TIME OF THE EVALUATION then the person MUST BE RELEASED.

Doctors are not expected to be the Oracle of Delphi. They cannot see into the future and predict which person will become a mass killer and which will kill themselves and which will get over their illness and become productive members of society. They can only analyze which are dangers to themselves or others at the moment of evaluation and then return them unless they choose to stay for more treatment (or, in this case if their parents choose to keep them there).

Everyone screaming for MOAR MENTAL HEALTH CARE and WHYCOME THIS GUY WASN'T LOCKED UP HOWCOME NOT IN HORSPITTLE??? needs to understand that every state in America has some variation of the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act which very specifically states that nobody can be involuntarily placed in a mental hospital unless they are deemed to be a threat to themselves, a threat to others or "gravely disabled" meaning unable to provide for their basic physical needs. And that doesn't mean next week or next year, it means right now.

If you want to keep guys like this locked up the FIRST time they are hospitalized, or give their families the ability to place them involuntarily the FIRST time they start waving gunz and manifestos around, then the laws protecting the rights of the mentally ill NOT to be locked up need to be amended or repealed. Until then, and until there are more facilities to put them in, the mentally ill have precious few rights, but the ones they do have are almost iron-clad.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Another thread for people to shout "Guns ain't the problem and I'll shoot your ass if'n you say they is"?

/please proceed


Guns are the problem.  If they are in the hands of maga or ultra maga.  That is why the rest of us need the government to issue even more powerful weapons.  Weapons that will allow us to defend ourselves and ideally strike back on the ultra maga strongholds.  First we take out their ultra maga defences and when they are appropriately weakened, have the military go after the great maga king and take out the power nexus.  Without the central power nexus, all the maga will be outside the chain of command and without comms or reinforcement.  Allowing regional and local forces, including irregulars to handle mop up operations.  Freeing Our Democracy to usher in a new age of Aquarius.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

My Brain Hurts: The thing I've been waiting to hear a response on that the guy was reported to be covered in level 4 armor.  No ccw is going to have anything to overcome that.  There is literally no "good person with a gun" that would have prevented this.

We need way better mental and regular health care.

We need to change a lot of gun laws, cause this is out of hand.

I say this as a gun owner.  This shiat is unacceptable.


A regular center of mass shot would not go through of course. The point of body armor is to force one to shoot at areas that are harder targets to hit.

There are however techniques to try and make those shots more likely to hit. Of course this is not widely taught to the general public as the people most likely to use body armor are LEOs.

The most common anti-armor tactic when using handguns is to aim higher than center of mass, which puts shots around the neck or upper chest/back area, where there's likely to be a small gap in the armor. If another person is working with you, they can try to get at a 90 degree angle on the shooter's strong side and hit a leg or arm, which puts you in a better position to get a good shot. This requires a lot of teamwork and cover/concealment. Of course the odds are always in favor of the person wearing armor, so training is required.

The level of racism and insanity required to carry out something like this is just unbelievable. It's like some kind of TV show or movie supervillain who would be written off as too unrealistic but here it is.

What really needs to happen is white people, en masse, need to start getting confrontational and letting white supremacists know that their bullshiat won't fly. We're not going to be recruited and their hatred will not catch on to the point of causing a "race war".
 
