(MSN)   Now we know why Chester Cheetah always wears shades   (msn.com)
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
Coder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sites.google.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste of a perfectly good edible.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would like to know what they actually do for people that go to the hospital because they are high? It's gotta be one of the worst places to be when you get the munchies!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I would like to know what they actually do for people that go to the hospital because they are high? It's gotta be one of the worst places to be when you get the munchies!


Take their vitals, give them fluids, calm them down mostly - unless there's some weird allergy issue or anxiety triggered/worsened pre-existing condition.  Either or which are possible albeit unlikely, so best to check with the inexperienced
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got the part about them eating the cannabis, but they never explain why they had to go to the hospital.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I would like to know what they actually do for people that go to the hospital because they are high? It's gotta be one of the worst places to be when you get the munchies!


There's usually a crap-ton of Saltines packs at the nursing station in any worthwhile hospital.
 
Iczer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


...because he's constantly strung out on pulverized Cheetos?
 
pat eh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How/why to make pot infused cheetos - why not just have gummies like everybody else? What am i missing here?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Really ?? Enchanted Elementary School ?? It is now ..
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know it's California, but elementary school seems a little young for a student to be making edibles and bringing them to class to share.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: FloriduhGuy: I would like to know what they actually do for people that go to the hospital because they are high? It's gotta be one of the worst places to be when you get the munchies!

There's usually a crap-ton of Saltines packs at the nursing station in any worthwhile hospital.


One floor I spent a lot of time on as a patient had those giant Costco red licorice buckets at the main desk.  It was fair game for everyone, you just had to ask the desk 'cause they'd grab one or however many you wanted with tongs and hand them over - so as not to completely ratfark infection control protocols
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I got the part about them eating the cannabis, but they never explain why they had to go to the hospital.


They were sent to the principal's office due to giggling and laziness, but the principal didn't want to deal with the noise when he was trying to sayas some things to his secretary.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: I know it's California, but elementary school seems a little young for a student to be making edibles and bringing them to class to share.


Why are you assuming they made them? Sounds like they got ahold of some gummies
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FloriduhGuy: I would like to know what they actually do for people that go to the hospital because they are high? It's gotta be one of the worst places to be when you get the munchies!

Take their vitals, give them fluids, calm them down mostly - unless there's some weird allergy issue or anxiety triggered/worsened pre-existing condition.  Either or which are possible albeit unlikely, so best to check with the inexperienced


Heh - re-reading that I need to be clearer here.  The inexperienced that are also showing signs of problems.  Freaking the hell out badly, trouble breathing or something - actual "Hmm well could be..." stuff.  Not just some dude that's eating doritos and giggling a lot and scratching their head about why

/not going all Cosmo-bevets here
//main thing that made me say it is I do know someone that's badly allergic to weed
///it would be a real problem if they got dosed
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cheeseaholic: Russ1642: I got the part about them eating the cannabis, but they never explain why they had to go to the hospital.

They were sent to the principal's office due to giggling and laziness, but the principal didn't want to deal with the noise when he was trying to sayas some things to his secretary.


Pricipal caught sayof?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why would they need to be taken to the hospital? I've been assured by fark weed-noggins that weed is harmless and if anything is actually a panacea. According to them, it should have cured them of any current and future illnesses, made the great drivers and basically immortal.

Are those things not true?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Because his future's so bright?
 
DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I got the part about them eating the cannabis, but they never explain why they had to go to the hospital.


If you or I consume an edible, we can look upon experience and say, "Stoned again. oops" The kid probably doesn't know, the school staff is just being safe in case they ate something really bad.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: it should have cured them of any current and future illnesses, made the great drivers and basically immortal.


It did, they just don't know it.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I doubt their licensed.  So no they are not cheetoes
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"I'm like these don't taste right. Then I smelled it, little specks of green on it," Davina told the outlet.
Davina told CBS LA that the girl who brought in the snacks might have known they were laced.
"I went up to her and I was like, 'What are these?' and she was like, 'Don't tell anyone, but I put something in these,' and then my friend asked her if she put something in these and she said, 'No, no. I didn't,' changing her answer," Davina said.

I'm not buying this story.  It sounds like she sprinkled the cheetos with pot, which is just stupid and wouldn't get you high.  Also pot wouldn't stick to the cheetos unless it was all ground up like in a food processor, because little girls do stuff like that now, and it wouldn't be noticeable.
And nobody makes homemade cheetos, I don't even know if it's possible.  Let alone lace them with THC.

/CHEETOS?  Just a little too funny there.
 
