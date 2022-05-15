 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Breaking: Mass shooting at Houston flea market   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
129
    More: Sad, Coroner, Sheriff, possible suspects, Houston flea market, third possible suspect, innocent bystanders, people, ABC News' Nicholas Kerr  
•       •       •

2824 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



129 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm going to have to change "days since mass shooting" to "mass shootings since day."
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm going to have to change "days since mass shooting" to "mass shootings since day."


hours since mass shooting
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
5 men arguing at a Flee market. You'd think it would end with harsh language, but in Texas it ends with Hot Lead.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's gonna be along-assed year of this BS, isn't it...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When it comes to social distancing its shiat like this that makes me want to turn pro.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: Are the guns OK?


2 were recovered. They're expected to live long lives as pampered collectibles.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So my first thought after reading the story was at least it's just a fight, not political.

That's farked up, right?
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time there is a mass shooting Antonin Scalia gets a sip of cucumber water in Hell
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the fleas okay?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No innocent bystanders were hurt, authorities said

Sad, could be worse
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: So my first thought after reading the story was at least it's just a fight, not political.

That's farked up, right?


Yes but totally normal at this point.
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those were clearly MY socks
 
KiltedBastich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Canadian, this shiat makes me think the lot of you in the USA are utterly insane. This is not how a civilized society behaves.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was unexpected until I read the flea market's slogan: Killer deals you would die for!
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gang fight. No one of privilege was involved, so the story will be buried in about 12 hours.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Such a lot of guns around town and so few brains. You're the second guy I've met within hours who seems to think a gat in the hand means a world by the tail."
- Raymond Chandler
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, this isn't the California one?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: So my first thought after reading the story was at least it's just a fight, not political.

That's farked up, right?


It's the difference between a mass shooting and a mass shoot out
 
ciarraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiltedBastich: As a Canadian, this shiat makes me think the lot of you in the USA are utterly insane. This is not how a civilized society behaves.


Well, we're a society but we stopped being civil a while ago.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Are the fleas okay?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: So my first thought after reading the story was at least it's just a fight, not political.

That's farked up, right?


My first thought was much darker and cynical and based on it being (1) a flea market, (2) an altercation between patrons at the flea market, and (3) Texas
 
assjuice
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 5 men arguing at a Flee market. You'd think it would end with harsh language, but in Texas it ends with Hot Lead.


"Flee market" is an appropriate typo in this case.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda enjoyed the no mass shootings during the quarantine. I don't know if normal life is worth it in the US.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice of them to be specific with the part of Houston the shooting is in.

/In Houston right now... no panic anywhere near me so this is the first I've heard of it
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Are the fleas okay?


No.

epic family guy clip "flea exterminator's"
Youtube Zm1XUf6H_2w
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty farked up when it's a relief to learn the news is "only" randos getting riled up and stupidly shooting each other.

/I know it might change for the worse. Don't @ me.
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, another one?? Is this how the MAGA crowd is planning to conduct their pro-authoritarian-fascism "civil war"?  Terrorism does seem very on brand for them.

We need a domestic terrorism law stat.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we have to keep resetting the clock like this I'll be using it as a desk fan.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buckle up, it's going to be a rough summer year decade rest of our existence.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ciarraic: KiltedBastich: As a Canadian, this shiat makes me think the lot of you in the USA are utterly insane. This is not how a civilized society behaves.

Well, we're a society but we stopped being civil a while ago.


They fought a war over civility. I don't remember who won.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
really, people shooting other people in america is how america is built. nothing about our political situation is set for stopping peopple who should not have a gun from shooting people.

vote. but voting may not be enough
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Breaking: this country
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

andrewagill: Wait, this isn't the California one?


Nope. It's a twofer.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Texas flea market. They knew what they signed up for.
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThighsofGlory: Gang fight. No one of privilege was involved, so the story will be buried in about 12 hours.


Are you kidding? Fox News will need something...ANYTHING...the distract from the white supremacist in Buffalo, New York who just killed ten people. They know it's only a matter of time before it comes out how the murderer idolized Kyle Rittenhouse and rationalized, "if HE can get away with killing people and be championed as a hero by the Republican party...by Golly, so can I!".

If this was gang related violence, that horrible squishy sound you just heard was Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, and all the other bobbleheads collectively coming in their pants.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polite society
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


No, your repetitive posts are.

At least say something different...bless your heart.  Do you know any other words?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just crank up the volume on the FOX News louder, and it will all be OK.
 
Darth_Lukecash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ciarraic: KiltedBastich: As a Canadian, this shiat makes me think the lot of you in the USA are utterly insane. This is not how a civilized society behaves.

Well, we're a society but we stopped being civil a while ago.


And we were never civilized.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I see where the liberal media is heading after they wrap this Ukraine Russia thing up.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dispute in a Houston Flea Market?

I'll place my money on a normal Spanish argument.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiltedBastich: As a Canadian, this shiat makes me think the lot of you in the USA are utterly insane. This is not how a civilized society behaves.


As a US citizen over the age of 50, I am fairly close to requesting Political Asylumn in your country.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we can skip most of the steps...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I see where the liberal media is heading after they wrap this Ukraine Russia thing up.


You already proved you can't "see" jack shiat

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I see where the liberal media is heading after they wrap this Ukraine Russia thing up.


Your mom's apartment?
 
scanson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiltedBastich: As a Canadian, this shiat makes me think the lot of you in the USA are utterly insane. This is not how a civilized society behaves.


It's not all of us, but it's a way high percentage
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KiltedBastich: As a Canadian, this shiat makes me think the lot of you in the USA are utterly insane. This is not how a civilized society behaves.


The U.S. is not, nor has it ever been a "civilized society". It is, however, cursed with the original sins of slavery and genocide. I'd like to leave, but it's not so easy....
 
Displayed 50 of 129 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.