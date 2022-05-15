 Skip to content
Breaking: Mass shooting at church in Orange County, CA
88
    More: Sad, Orange County, California, earlier update, sheriff's department, reports of a shooting, Orange County Sheriff's Department, ORANGE COUNTY, Laguna Woods, California, block of El Toro Road  
•       •       •

88 Comments
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like the church is mostly Asian people. I hope I'm wrong, but this feels like another racist attack.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
christ what is happening.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unconfirmed:

https://twitter.com/sethhahne/status/1525958562383396864

Holy hell. This is where my kids go to school and where my wife teaches history, lit, and Latin.

I just told my wife and she told me how wonderful these Taiwanese church people are. She apparently sees them every Monday morning when they use the chapel to sing together.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://twitter.com/OCSheriff/status/1525956582030249984

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene.

The suspect was detained at the scene. More to follow. El Toro Road is closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, please avoid the area. We are in Unified Command with @OCFireAuthority.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if the civil war everyone has predicting has already been occurring for decades and we didn't realize it?
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suspect in custody
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SoupGuru: What if the civil war everyone has predicting has already been occurring for decades and we didn't realize it?


It's been simmering for years. Lately, it's coming to a boil.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Lady J: christ what is happening.


The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.
 
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better. It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.


Facts.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the guns OK?
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/katieporteroc/status/1525962101193179136

From Laguna Woods to Buffalo, our communities know the pain of gun violence. This is a nationwide epidemic. We need elected officials across the country and at every level of government to step up and lead-not just think and pray.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one could have predicted that a country full of nuts who worship guns would have lots of gun violence.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: christ what is happening.


The more people celebrate something, the more people do it.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Looks like the church is mostly Asian people. I hope I'm wrong, but this feels like another racist attack.


Laguna Woods is a massive retirement community, mostly old white folk.  I don't know this specific church, but I'd imagine it is representative of the community
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyfrog: No one could have predicted that a country full of nuts who worship guns would have lots of gun violence.
[Fark user image image 680x628]


All I see is four future mass murderers.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mark my words: America is in a cold civil war
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Such a lot of guns around town and so few brains. You're the second guy I've met within hours who seems to think a gat in the hand means a world by the tail."
- Raymond Chandler
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.


Mmmhmmm
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.


Churchy types don't want you to get an abortion. Killing them is preemptive self defense.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Not if they follow the "well regulated" part.  I dare the entire West Coast to ban assault weapons, watch Texas sue them, and the entire West Coast points out those two words.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you think it takes for the resident ammosexuals yo acknowledge that america has a gun problem.

Or is such a revelation possible.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, thank goodness we've forgotten all that "well-regulated militia" nonsense....
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maga
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Private_Citizen: Looks like the church is mostly Asian people. I hope I'm wrong, but this feels like another racist attack.

Laguna Woods is a massive retirement community, mostly old white folk.  I don't know this specific church, but I'd imagine it is representative of the community


They share their facilities with the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church.

However, their website suggests neither church had a worship service at the time of the shooting.

I imagine we will know more around 5:00.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Not if they follow the "well regulated" part.  I dare the entire West Coast to ban assault weapons, watch Texas sue them, and the entire West Coast points out those two words.


And then the SCOTUS vote 5-4 that Texas is in the right because %Conservative talking points%?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a clock anymore, it's a detonator.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wealthy Republicans are laughing at the poors who support them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Not if they follow the "well regulated" part.  I dare the entire West Coast to ban assault weapons, watch Texas sue them, and the entire West Coast points out those two words.


Oh yeah.  So what about "the people"?
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.


The USA would be better off if the Democrats would cease their attempts to re-racialize society.  Racial identity politics is a pox upon civil society.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
really, i mean, liberals should start shooting back.
i have to imagine everyone has a gun.
these white farkers who pose with their families with assault rifles have soooooo much more to lose than ghetto people.


i dont really want liberals to start shooting back. but these right wingers seem t think that they can shoot people and nobody will fight back.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I see where the liberal media is heading after they wrap this Ukraine Russia thing up.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: bluorangefyre: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Not if they follow the "well regulated" part.  I dare the entire West Coast to ban assault weapons, watch Texas sue them, and the entire West Coast points out those two words.

And then the SCOTUS vote 5-4 that Texas is in the right because %Conservative talking points%?


And then what?

If I'm California, I tell the court to go f*ck itself.

Then what happens? Who sues who? Who enforces what? Short of the federal government sending in troops to force the sales of certain products... we're soon going to find out what power the court *actually* has.

And the court brought this upon itself.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThighsofGlory: harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.

Churchy types don't want you to get an abortion. Killing them is preemptive self defense.


Presbyterians are ok with abortion, aren't they?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I see where the liberal media is heading after they wrap this Ukraine Russia thing up.


Yeah, this is definitely all a big media plot to make conservatives look bad and not reality casually destroying conservative talking points over and over.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.

The USA would be better off if the Democrats would cease their attempts to re-racialize society.  Racial identity politics is a pox upon civil society.


You sound scared of a changing world around you.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: I see where the liberal media is heading after they wrap this Ukraine Russia thing up.


To the bar to drink off this guttersuck of a weekend?
 
duenor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: What if the civil war everyone has predicting has already been occurring for decades and we didn't realize it?


YOU might not realize it. The ones carrying out these shootings have been talking, conspiring, planning, and preparing for decades.

Ban guns, F that. When the racists and nationalist-sheep come with their burning crosses, I'll greet them with lead. Not all of us who believe the better nature of our American dreams are herbivores. Some of us are just as prepared.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duenor: SoupGuru: What if the civil war everyone has predicting has already been occurring for decades and we didn't realize it?

YOU might not realize it. The ones carrying out these shootings have been talking, conspiring, planning, and preparing for decades.

Ban guns, F that. When the racists and nationalist-sheep come with their burning crosses, I'll greet them with lead. Not all of us who believe the better nature of our American dreams are herbivores. Some of us are just as prepared.


We got a good guy with a gun here
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Not if they follow the "well regulated" part.  I dare the entire West Coast to ban assault weapons, watch Texas sue them, and the entire West Coast points out those two words.


Doesn't sound like a lot of West Coast people want to go along with that.

Hint: The Silicon Valley tech sector does not speak for the attitudes of the entire West Coast.
 
clintster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: State_College_Arsonist: harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.

The USA would be better off if the Democrats would cease their attempts to re-racialize society.  Racial identity politics is a pox upon civil society.

You sound scared of a changing world around you.


They fear change
We fear change.
Youtube FsTalWYX0t8
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bunch of white supremacist terrorist attacks. Keep telling people that the right wing's going to keep on getting more violent. But nooo.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JulieAzel626: State_College_Arsonist: harleyquinnical: Lady J: christ what is happening.

The USA is going to hell because white supremacists got pissed a Black man was elected president 14 years ago and decided to elect a racist demagogue wannabe dictator who promised to make the country better.  It's 1930s Germany all over again, and too few actually care.

The USA would be better off if the Democrats would cease their attempts to re-racialize society.  Racial identity politics is a pox upon civil society.

You sound scared of a changing world around you.


Actually, I prefer not to fracture the country into racial tribes.  I guess that's cool with you, though.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every now and again Presbyterians surprise you.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyfrog: No one could have predicted that a country full of nuts who worship guns would have lots of gun violence.
[Fark user image 680x628]


Those kids need a lesson in why they ought to be Broncos fans.

WTF, Raiders merch?  That should lose her the election all by itself.

/no telling why the other kid is a cheesehead.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: christ what is happening.


It bleeds, lt leads.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: bluorangefyre: chuggernaught: The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.

Not if they follow the "well regulated" part.  I dare the entire West Coast to ban assault weapons, watch Texas sue them, and the entire West Coast points out those two words.

Oh yeah.  So what about "the people"?


If it was about "the people" we'd ditch the Electoral College and go popular election for prez.  The Senate is enough for State (over)representation.
 
