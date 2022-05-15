 Skip to content
How to sell your murder house. Don't let the price be slippin' now
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A famous murder/suicide? You can find plenty of people who will pay top dollar just to say they live at the house of a famous murder.

Regular everyday murder? You're gonna be lowering the price a bit.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If I work near this home, it was for sale, and it was within my budget, I would buy it in a sec...

 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
°°ooh I should listen to that track°°
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There was a murder suicide in my old neighborhood. I told my old high school girlfriend to pick it up on the cheap for her kid
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: If I work near this home, it was for sale, and it was within my budget, I would buy it in a sec...



Hell yeah, IIRC its got a boathouse out back!

Its on Long Island though, so you better have a pretty big budget.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder who bought the O.J. murders house?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

 
Target Builder
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So... what I'm hearing is you can get a 20% discount on a house if there's a murder there?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I wonder who bought the O.J. murders house?


It would've sold for a lot more if the house didn't come with Kato Kaelin.
 
Vern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  




As long as it has purple drapes I'm in.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, my murder would have a very negative impact. Lots of haunting.
 
EffervescingElephant
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Considering how many people are killed or have been killed in our spectacular history I'm surprised that these places aren't a dime a dozen
 
Birnone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If you buy a murder house, and a nosey neighbor comes over to ask if you knew that was a murder house, just answer "Blood calls to blood".
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just tell the prospective buyers if they don't make a reasonable offer there will be more murders in the house.
 
mononymous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think I see a way to bring down home prices in my area...BRB.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I wonder who bought the O.J. murders house?


I think I heard that it was bulldozed.  That would be a  hard sell.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Target Builder: So... what I'm hearing is you can get a 20% discount on a house if there's a murder there?


The prices are to die for.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Make sure to murder them outside the house for just this reason.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You hire an amateur author to pen a detailed story based loosely on the murder, including money or jewels stashed in the house as motive.

Then, when all the legal hurdles have cleared and you can actually sell the house, every idiot that can read (i.e. arrogant people with money that just know they are the smartest person in the room) will put an offer on the house, looking for that treasure.

Bonus round, leave an empty lock box with a torn note, only half a phone number and one earing.  The mystery opens the door for sequels...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stigmatized properties include places that have been impacted by events such as murder, suicide, a notorious previous owner, and alleged occurrences like hauntings.

I'd buy haunted houses on the cheap any chance I could get. Because, they are not haunted.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cryinoutloud: ChrisDe: I wonder who bought the O.J. murders house?

I think I heard that it was bulldozed.  That would be a  hard sell.


Nope. Nicole's house is still there. The address has been changed.

O.J's house has been demolished.
 


