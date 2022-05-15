 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Thank you for your call today. Our customers are very important to us. First off have you tried turning the pine straw off and back on again   (dailydot.com) divider line
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bundles of Pine Straw is the name of my Wicker Man cover band...
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't offer alternatives

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Corporate told me to bring this to you but the boxes are mine and weren't paid for by HD so here you go."  *proceeds to dump loose pine straw everywhere*

/that would be an a*hole move for reps that had nothing to do with the ridiculousness
 
josiahgould
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you're unaware, pine straw is the needles from long-leaf pines. I don't understand why you'd pay for it though... That's like buying raked up leaves. It rots and attracts bugs like cockroaches.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry, people like this ruined it for everyone.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I think of Home Depot, I think of likely parking lot break ins.  Maybe it's now part of the corporate business model, a revenue stream.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The "good bales" are ugly as hell.

But it's his yard.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

josiahgould: If you're unaware, pine straw is the needles from long-leaf pines. I don't understand why you'd pay for it though... That's like buying raked up leaves. It rots and attracts bugs like cockroaches.


Needles from long-leaf pines which I would assume are raked up from the ground, which is also why expecting there to be no sticks or occasional pebbles in it may be a little unreasonable in the first place.
 
buster_v
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is this really an article about a tik tok video about a text message exchange?

Wow.
 
