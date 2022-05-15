 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   Those loud booms shaking your houses are nothing to worry about. It's just a high noise day   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
16
    More: Obvious, New Jersey, Artillery, Burlington County, New Jersey, South Jersey, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, loud booms Sunday, training operation, Burlington County  
•       •       •

459 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2022 at 8:17 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sources say geologists were surprised that the remained of the continental US was actively trying to squeeze out New Jersey, but everyone agreed it was for the best...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
WHAT?!
 
bughunter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"It's just the normal noises in here!"

"Even The Losers" - Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers - DAMN THE TORPEDOES
Youtube E30XxSYgmqo
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's probably an electrical transformer blowing. When it happens...it sounds like a bomb going off.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Taco Bell must have had $0.99 burritos again.
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]


Must have been that bean I ate.
 
Snort
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Service confers citizenship!

Would you like to know more?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn, I get pissed if anyone even starts their lawnmower before 9am.

/2nd shifter.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sorry everyone, I had an ice cream cone for dessert, that loud sound will be gone in a few hours.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Cratering munitions."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image image 425x328]


That was my other thought. Maybe a BUFF burped on takeoff.
 
arkansized [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Folks living near Camp LeJeune would like a word.
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: [Fark user image 425x328]

For questions/concerns call 609.754.4254


I have a question:

Can I watch?

/pyromaniac
//just a little
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arkansized: Folks living near Camp LeJeune would like a word.


Or any other active military base.

I get a kick out of people here complaining about the jet noise from Langley AFB and the F-22 wing.

"Dude...this was an active air base before your grandfather was born. No one told you to move here. STFU."
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.