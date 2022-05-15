 Skip to content
(Pantagraph)   Climate change means "possum on the half-shell" sightings all over Illinois - armadillos have crossed the Mississippi river and are moving into Central Illinois   (pantagraph.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Armadillo, Armadillos, sightings of armadillos, Illinois, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Carbondale, Illinois, handful of reports of armadillos, Southern Illinois  
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possum Power!™

/A list of renaissance painters, stat!
 
Unknown_Poltroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.


What if you use a condom?  Oh, you said eat..
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw an opossum today.  First one since we moved to Salem.  Sheela, Destroyer of Gardens, was concerned about the monster rat, but willing to pursue.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.


Leprosy carriers.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.


Scared the fark out of me in Texas. Hiking at night all the rustling and then grass started parting and "oh fark a boar"

And out pops the little shelled idiot. Saw us and the dogs. Then it tried to run away. Only it kept running away in a zigzag motion the way we here hiking and that little idiot didn't know what to do ran between my legs once, between me and the little shepherd once. Confused stupid little shelled rodent
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.


If you don't mind having giant holes dug all over your yard and your flower beds trenched they're just fine.

Fun armadillo fact: They almost always have litters of genetically identical quadruplets.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.


I got used to it on my cross country hike. Never saw an armadillo before... then as soon as soon as i hit Missouri... armadillo bodies everywhere on the road.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: abhorrent1: Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.

Leprosy carriers.


They need armadillo Jesus to heal them.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Possum in the half shell...Awesome Possum! ™
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One morning about 5am I saw a bunch of reflections in the grass.  Turned out to be a litter of babby armadillos with mom. Their eyes were reflecting like cat eyes in the flashlight beam. Cuter things I have yet to see!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.


So what you are saying is they are really slow?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: iheartscotch: Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.

What if you use a condom?  Oh, you said eat..


Yup, ya need an oral dam for that.

Also, subby, it is 'in a half shell' not 'on a half shell'.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: abhorrent1: Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.

If you don't mind having giant holes dug all over your yard and your flower beds trenched they're just fine.

Fun armadillo fact: They almost always have litters of genetically identical quadruplets.


Well I already have Chipmunks and squirrels that do that.
The asshole Chipmunks are the worst. They're a farking plague around here. They keep trying to make a nest in my dryer vent. I try covering it and they just chew it off.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Unknown_Poltroon: iheartscotch: Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.

What if you use a condom?  Oh, you said eat..

Yup, ya need an oral dam for that.

Also, subby, it is 'in a half shell' not 'on a half shell'.


Not if they are on their back
 
ongbok
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.


A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.


Also can bash the hell out of your oil pan if you hit one just wrong.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ongbok: Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.

A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.


That was a rat, you were drunk
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.


How ya supposed to tel after an 18 wheeler turns it to Mush?  Any flavorin' tips?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Missouri here.  I've seen armadillos west of the Mississippi since the early 90's
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Also, subby, it is 'in a half shell' not 'on a half shell'.


Nope, it's "on a half shell" similar to oysters.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Truly Amusing: Floridian conservatives dying in myriad flooding events.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just wait until you run over a reasonably fresh roadkill armadillo and its entrails splatter all over the undercarriage of your vehicle. The aroma of such a mess on a warm day isn't pleasant, not at all.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We had a family of them living in the backyard. The babies were adorable little beans, but we left them alone and just watched from the porch

I think we still have one 'dillo here, likes to run laps around the lawn through the gardens at night
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unknown_Poltroon: iheartscotch: Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.

What if you use a condom?  Oh, you said eat..


Fark user imageView Full Size


/i may or may not have JUST posted this elsewhere
 
VodakMoment
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I ran into a few at Congaree National Park back when I lived in SC.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: uttertosh: Also, subby, it is 'in a half shell' not 'on a half shell'.

Nope, it's "on a half shell" similar to oysters.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hear they cute and or prevent Covid.  God's gift to them what be-leave.

Expect to see the Brother in Law roasting a few in the grill.  Or grilling them in the roaster.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ongbok: Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.

A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.


Malört visions. Crazier than the lophophine.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: ongbok: Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.

A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.

Malört visions. Crazier than the lophophine.


Malört is what you drink when you want to fight a homeless dude behind the train station.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: abhorrent1: Are armadillos bad? I don't really know much about them but they seem pretty innocuous. It's not like they're dangerous.

Also can bash the hell out of your oil pan if you hit one just wrong.


Their self defence mechanism is to jump straight up and curl into a ball. Against a predator, the leap rams the armadillo into the attacker's face. Against a car, it launches an armoured bowling ball into your undercarriage.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Just wait until you run over a reasonably fresh roadkill armadillo and its entrails splatter all over the undercarriage of your vehicle. The aroma of such a mess on a warm day isn't pleasant, not at all.


They have scent glands near the anus (somewhat like skunk, but not used for defensive purposes like a skunk can spray) and when you squish/splatter that out it absolutely reeks. You have to find a car wash with the undercarriage wash and even that can't always get the smell out.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: mrmopar5287: uttertosh: Also, subby, it is 'in a half shell' not 'on a half shell'.

Nope, it's "on a half shell" similar to oysters.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Look, it's the quote from the text body of the article. I'm just repeating what the article says.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Unknown_Poltroon: iheartscotch: Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.

What if you use a condom?  Oh, you said eat..

[Fark user image image 526x514]

/i may or may not have JUST posted this elsewhere


I accept this challenge. But I'm not sure why he has a clit.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: gameshowhost: ongbok: Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.

A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.

Malört visions. Crazier than the lophophine.

Malört is what you drink when you want to fight a homeless dude behind the train station.


I drink it before I climb Up on the tombstones and start yelling about how high I am.  I get 3 free days in jail, every time.  It's a good one. They even have Wi-Fi.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: gameshowhost: ongbok: Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.

A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.

Malört visions. Crazier than the lophophine.

Malört is what you drink when you want to fight a homeless dude behind the train station.


you make it sound so much better than the cruel flavor
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

aungen: baronbloodbath: gameshowhost: ongbok: Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.

A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.

Malört visions. Crazier than the lophophine.

Malört is what you drink when you want to fight a homeless dude behind the train station.

I drink it before I climb Up on the tombstones and start yelling about how high I am.  I get 3 free days in jail, every time.  It's a good one. They even have Wi-Fi.


three squares a day. can't explain it.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Kitty2.0: There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

So what you are saying is they are really slow?


They have very tiny feet and short legs.
 
Monac
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I live in Wisconsin, very near Lake Michigan.  We have had a few possums right here in town for years and years.  Ugly things, but harmless.  We get a lot of rabbits, some raccoons, and I have seen a skunk or two, but not for a long time.

I think I read once that New York City had tried introducing possums to eat the rats that thrive on NYC garbage.  Apparently the possums just eliminated the middleman and went straight to eating the garbage, because that was easier than catching the damn rats.  So now NYC has both rats and possums.  Yay?
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Just wait until you run over a reasonably fresh roadkill armadillo and its entrails splatter all over the undercarriage of your vehicle. The aroma of such a mess on a warm day isn't pleasant, not at all.


How do you think the armadillo felt?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
payattention
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: gameshowhost: ongbok: Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.

I am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.

A few years ago, I saw one run across the street one night, and I'm in Chicago.

Malört visions. Crazier than the lophophine.

Malört is what you drink when you want to fight a homeless dude behind the train station.


And when you wake up it feels like he won then teabagged you for a few hours
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I was sitting in my garage smoking a cigarette at 3 AM with the door open. I hear some rustling and look into the side yard. There's a grown ass armadillo waddling through my yard. Couple of days later it was roadkill a block away.
aI am very much East of the Mississippi River. It was the oddest, yet coolest thing ever. Have seen a few more since then.


I say ship 'em to Transylvania. I actually had to Google whether they had them there when I saw them in Dracula.

miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What I got from that article is Illinois is a land of beige.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: ChimpMitten: mrmopar5287: uttertosh: Also, subby, it is 'in a half shell' not 'on a half shell'.

Nope, it's "on a half shell" similar to oysters.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Look, it's the quote from the text body of the article. I'm just repeating what the article says.


That makes it more sad
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hear that they make an awesome hat/helmet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do not eat armadillo. They carry Leprosy.


That's like saying don't eat chicken because of salmonella. It's bacterial, so cooking the meat until well done makes it safe to eat. Gloves are recommend when preparing it. https://cvmbs.source.colostate.edu/new-evidence-that-wild-armadillos-spread-leprosy-to-humans/
 
