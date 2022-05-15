 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Not News: Lyft Driver picks up customers. News: Customers deride and make derogatory remarks to driver. HERO: Driver refuses to capitulate to customers' demands, throws them out (NSFW language in video)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
White people when their protective racist bubble bursts. Shocked that other white people aren't like them.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fake.

/s

Good for him. Fark those racists piece of shiat.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their bar is getting review bombed in real time. They already deactivated their facebook, but that hasn't helped much.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. On Race Street. https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fossil%27s+Last+Stand#lrd=0x89c439058001c7a3:0xd4efeb09233f9be4,1,,,
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell uses the term "Chinese Auction"? https://www.lvpnews.com/20200603/fossils-last-stand-continues-fundraising-during-pandemic/

Oh, racists.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like how fark changed the HERO tag to the Ukrainian flag and now we use it to celebrate Lyft drivers.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I like how fark changed the HERO tag to the Ukrainian flag and now we use it to celebrate Lyft drivers.


It looks worse in TFD.

At any rate, good for this guy.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: White people when their protective racist bubble bursts. Shocked that other white people aren't like them.


Full disclosure.  I am white.  Oddly, growing up my friends group looked like a 1980s Benetton ad.  I really thought racism wasn't widespread, and that it was on the way out.


Then in the 90's I got a job in a service industry, and I was appalled at home many white people thought it was cool to be a racist in front of me.


I let them know it wasn't.  Lots of awkward times there.
 
The Ghost with the Most
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just sent him $10 on Venmo for a beer.  He deserves more!   jamesbode3 is his Venmo ID if you want to join me!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One thing to be aware of with this incident; the guy in the video is not one of the owners, it is "Jackies" boyfriend. She is divorcing "Carl" who is the other owner and who may or may not be a racist like Jackie. I'd hate for the internet to go off on Carl who does not appear in the video and who apparently does not do social media.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: White people when their protective racist bubble bursts. Shocked that other white people aren't like them.


The angry reaction they always have to being called out on it is telling, too. It tells you they KNOW it's wrong, ignorant, and hateful. If it was no big deal to them they'd just shrug, "Sure, I'm racist." The defensive, angry (and in this case threatening) reaction is a clear indication these people are fully aware of how shiatty they are, and being forced to confront it makes them upset.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I like how fark changed the HERO tag to the Ukrainian flag and now we use it to celebrate Lyft drivers.


I like it when people say I like it when they don't like it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Racists just have some sort of weird disconnect.

Dude I know point. Oh fark it, fark him.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Circusdog320: White people when their protective racist bubble bursts. Shocked that other white people aren't like them.

Full disclosure.  I am white.  Oddly, growing up my friends group looked like a 1980s Benetton ad.  I really thought racism wasn't widespread, and that it was on the way out.


Then in the 90's I got a job in a service industry, and I was appalled at home many white people thought it was cool to be a racist in front of me.


I let them know it wasn't.  Lots of awkward times there.


Yeah, having to move to Ohio when I was 17 was a real eye opener on what rural whites are like. And how they expect you to be just as much of a racist, conspiracy nutter sponging loser as they are.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not too ling ago, I attended an anti-asian violence rally at the state capital. It was a really great time and I was there to support a friend who asked me to attend. I am white, by the way. As I was leaving, there was a white guy screaming racist crap at everyone. When I walked by, he started pointing at me and yelled, 'Traitor, traitor, traitor!'
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I love how they go from "what do you mean, racist?" to "n-word lover" in 5 seconds flat.
 
