(NPR)   We haven't tried "nothing". We haven't done "nothing". We've actively encouraged this. This is who we are. This is America
43
43 Comments
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
grandson - Thoughts and Prayers (Official Audio)
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
America worships assholes. This is one of the outcomes.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can certainly thank this smirking trust-fund prick:

mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoupGuru: America worships assholes. This is one of the outcomes.


America, via Fox News, rewards assholes
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was going to be an article about double negatives.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's a small price to pay so the limp-dick brigade can have fun stroking their long, hard, black gun barrels and feel some semblance of self-worth and manliness.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I thought this was going to be an article about double negatives.


There ain't no article like that.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Get rid of the disgusting social media shiat.

Oh, I mean disarm the populace. This is the 21st century. Tanks aren't going to roll down modern streets. Oh wait.
Really bad times are coming.
 
minnkat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And absolutely nothing will be done about it, and absolutely no attempt will be made to change the situation. Because the inmates are running the asylum.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Slaxl: I thought this was going to be an article about double negatives.

There ain't no article like that.


And ain't nobody got time for that
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Has a "thoughts and prayers" count been done for Buffalo yet?
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's never been a better time for Democrats to run on a platform of banning guns.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
CTRL+F republican
Phrase not found

Strange how it never is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rape laws don't work.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is nothing we can do.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is this a good place to point out that gun control laws are used almost exclusively to strip minorities of their constitutional rights?

/ if you really wanted to get guns out of the hands of people who should not have them...you should advocate for increasing the funding of the ATF and for concentrating on Straw Purchasers
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
KB202
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bust out the guillotines at the state and national capitols, or keep sitting there and taking it. Your choice.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Begoggle: CTRL+F republican
Phrase not found

Strange how it never is.


We need to compromise and come together as a bi-partisan nation...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come, on, be fair.
Work place 'postal' crap doesn't count.
And, shooting up the family doesn't count.

Mass shooting are only this guy and guys like the bat man movie killer.
A stranger comes and shoots people in a place where lots of people are likely to be. And I add the mission is always something stupid.

Unlike family and work killings.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's an election year, so yeah this is an issue.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, he threatened a school shooting last year, was sent in for psych evaluation....and released?

https://www.npr.org/2022/05/15/1099009422/buffalo-shooting-investigation

I wonder if he bought his gear before or after being released?
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: if you really wanted to get guns out of the hands of people who should not have them...


that's not the goal, the goal is to ban guns completely
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

paygun: There's never been a better time for Democrats to run on a platform of banning guns.


I remember 20 or so kindergarteners getting their brains blown all over a classroom some time ago and we did fark all about that. The Second Amendment won. We collectively decided that the limp dicks' rights to own their little toys outweighed everyone else's rights. Ain't nothing gonna ever happen until we manage to de-fetishize guns and then let a couple generations go by. Until then, enjoy the sounds of free-dumbs as people get their heads blown off in the occasional mass shooting event.
 
strutin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another mass shooting today at a flea market, 2 dead & 3 injured.

https://www.wagmtv.com/2022/05/15/police-2-dead-3-injured-houston-flea-market-shooting/
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What zip code was the shooting in?
Who did the shooting?
What were the politics, if any, of the shooter?

Please answer these simple questions for us and we'll decide if we care or not.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

duppy: You can certainly thank this smirking trust-fund prick:

[Fark user image 504x470]


He should be in jail for accessory to murder.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I thought this was going to be an article about double negatives.


Exactly. The truth of the matter though, is that is pretty much what we have done: nothing.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: paygun: There's never been a better time for Democrats to run on a platform of banning guns.

I remember 20 or so kindergarteners getting their brains blown all over a classroom some time ago and we did fark all about that. The Second Amendment won. We collectively decided that the limp dicks' rights to own their little toys outweighed everyone else's rights. Ain't nothing gonna ever happen until we manage to de-fetishize guns and then let a couple generations go by. Until then, enjoy the sounds of free-dumbs as people get their heads blown off in the occasional mass shooting event.


paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I remember 20 or so kindergarteners getting their brains blown all over a classroom some time ago and we did fark all about that. The Second Amendment won. We collectively decided that the limp dicks' rights to own their little toys outweighed everyone else's rights. Ain't nothing gonna ever happen until we manage to de-fetishize guns and then let a couple generations go by. Until then, enjoy the sounds of free-dumbs as people get their heads blown off in the occasional mass shooting event.


I agree that Democrats would rather this keep happening instead of hurting their political careers.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I suggest dealing with all crime with corporal punishment.

Theft? Take a hand.
Gun crime? Take both hands.
No hands? Take a foot.

We'll quickly come to the point where those who commit these crimes no longer have a way to commit further crimes.

Bonus is this will be better than the three strokes laws.

I suppose one could learn to shoot with their feet, but methinks identifying a no armed bandit who sticks up a grocery with their feet will be easily identified.

We need some Sharia Law in this country.
 
cravak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We need population control in some form. World is just going to run out of all food by 2050 but let's keep having babies, mass shootings are bad.  World starvation is good? I'm confused. Let's do nothing about a problem we KNOW will end the world, let's do absolutely nothing about it?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjjt: SoupGuru: America worships assholes. This is one of the outcomes.

America, via Fox News, rewards assholes


It's more than just that. America has no social contract.

We pushed religion out of the public square and didn't replace it with anything. We gain social points by railing on how awful and uniquely evil America is, and we've used identity politics to Balkanize the people and set them all at each other's throats.

What the fark did we think was going to happen?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: CTRL+F republican
Phrase not found

Strange how it never is.


Can't wait for the mob to regain control so we can dust off the torches and pitchforks, eh?

Besides, what have the republicans ever done for us?

End slavery.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: We gain social points by railing on how awful and uniquely evil America is, and we've used identity politics to Balkanize the people and set them all at each other's throats.


It isn't a mistake, it's the easy button for politics.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I suggest dealing with all crime with corporal punishment.

Theft? Take a hand.
Gun crime? Take both hands.
No hands? Take a foot.

We'll quickly come to the point where those who commit these crimes no longer have a way to commit further crimes.

Bonus is this will be better than the three strokes laws.

I suppose one could learn to shoot with their feet, but methinks identifying a no armed bandit who sticks up a grocery with their feet will be easily identified.

We need some Sharia Law in this country.


We absolutely DO NOT need Sharia law. Its barbaric.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dennysgod: duppy: You can certainly thank this smirking trust-fund prick:

[Fark user image 504x470]

He should be in jail for accessory to murder.


scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

paygun: iheartscotch: if you really wanted to get guns out of the hands of people who should not have them...

that's not the goal, the goal is to ban guns completely


As a avid black powder shooter I'd have no problem banning anything equipped with removable magazine.  Yes, pistols as well.
 
