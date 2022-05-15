 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Grandparents stolen from Austin woman's gazing balls. If they are returned safely, a lemon party will be thrown to celebrate   (kxan.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
assholes
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So when Garrett Hines' grandparents, Gail's parents, passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family didn't think twice about having the ashes put into custom gazing balls to be placed out front as a memorial to them.

WTF?  The things people do with bits of carbon, that are somehow special for temporarily being part of a body at the time it dies.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

aleister_greynight: So when Garrett Hines' grandparents, Gail's parents, passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family didn't think twice about having the ashes put into custom gazing balls to be placed out front as a memorial to them.

WTF?  The things people do with bits of carbon, that are somehow special for temporarily being part of a body at the time it dies.


venerating the dead is like, the least annoying thing about people.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's ...arguably pretty bad.

Also, what level of petty thief seriously considers gazing balls?
Are we talking trunk sales in front of big lots, at low low prices?
Secretly switching out the inventory at home depot?
And will this stack of questions ever end?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stealing anything is bad.

Stealing ashes is god-damned - literally.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That's ...arguably pretty bad.

Also, what level of petty thief seriously considers gazing balls?
Are we talking trunk sales in front of big lots, at low low prices?
Secretly switching out the inventory at home depot?
And will this stack of questions ever end?


$20 says they're stealing stuff to sell at a flea market.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about your Auntie?
That's Too Damn Bad-Wizard of Oz
Youtube _28B7Mx4NpA
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: So when Garrett Hines' grandparents, Gail's parents, passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family didn't think twice about having the ashes put into custom gazing balls to be placed out front as a memorial to them.

WTF?  The things people do with bits of carbon, that are somehow special for temporarily being part of a body at the time it dies.


Calcium phosphate. The carbon went up in smoke.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asholes
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay that explains two of the gazing balls. Who's ashes were in the other gazing balls the thief stole?
 
Biledriver
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably had a BBQ to get to:
Married With Children - Steve eats Aunt Toonie's ashes and grins evilly
Youtube 0aX3dtVLGZY
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glazing balls?

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
bisi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: WTF?  The things people do with bits of carbon, that are somehow special for temporarily being part of a body at the time it dies.


Really, the "revering the remains of the deceased" is the part that threw you off? Like what all humans do since time immemorial?

Not, say, the fact that someone decided displaying their ashes inside a pair of tacky lawn ornaments in their front yard was the classiest way to honor their ancestors?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
They say you shouldn't judge a person on appearances.

This is not one of those times.

/You'll pay for those shiat-ass generic tattoos, but not these things?!
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: So when Garrett Hines' grandparents, Gail's parents, passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family didn't think twice about having the ashes put into custom gazing balls to be placed out front as a memorial to them.

WTF?  The things people do with bits of carbon, that are somehow special for temporarily being part of a body at the time it dies.


Those funeral homes will try to sell you all kinds of memorabilia. My sister-in-law bought a bunch of necklaces with my brother's thumb print in silver.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
those gazing balls had immense......

sentimental value
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"There was no way for him to know that my two parents were in those gazing balls," Gail said. "Please just bring back my parents balls."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

khatores: Somaticasual: That's ...arguably pretty bad.

Also, what level of petty thief seriously considers gazing balls?
Are we talking trunk sales in front of big lots, at low low prices?
Secretly switching out the inventory at home depot?
And will this stack of questions ever end?

$20 says they're stealing stuff to sell at a flea market.


In that case, I think you'd be making more money than they would....
 
agonyscene
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: Glazing balls?

[img.buzzfeed.com image 245x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
1. Gazing balls in the garden? Why? Just why? Were they out of plastic pink flamingos?
2. Steal someone's gazing balls out of their garden? Why? Just why? Can you be so poor and tasteless that you envy your neighbors gazing balls?

/WTF Texas?
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: khatores: Somaticasual: That's ...arguably pretty bad.

Also, what level of petty thief seriously considers gazing balls?
Are we talking trunk sales in front of big lots, at low low prices?
Secretly switching out the inventory at home depot?
And will this stack of questions ever end?

$20 says they're stealing stuff to sell at a flea market.

In that case, I think you'd be making more money than they would....


Yep...they're probably not even selling it themselves. Basically they roll up to the fence with a carload of stolen yard ornaments, tools, shoplifted items, things from Amazon boxes, etc and then it might change hands several times before finally getting sold for cash to people walking around an open air market on the weekend.

I know someone who sells stolen shampoo and laundry detergent. Believe it or not these are hot items to steal because they sell quickly.
 
