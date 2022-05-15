 Skip to content
(WHIO Dayton)   Ohio man in furious competition with Florida man for his own tag   (whio.com) divider line
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Secret hint: don't call the cops when the car you stole got stolen.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Hilliard police said 36-year-old Brett Redd, of Columbus, reported his truck was stolen by his passenger from a UDF gas station, our news partners at WBNS reported.

static3.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ohio is the Florida of the north
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You obviously don't understand, he stole it fair and square, sheesh
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guy's thinking, "It's a stolen truck. What's he gonna do, call the cops on me?" Little did he know what sort of idiot he was dealing with.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Were they asian turning left? Because two Wongs don't make a right...
 
jayphat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is Amber Heard level of "ya, I did it, that's what I said. What's the issue?" after audio of her admitting to beating the hell out of Depp aids in their trial.
 
cravak
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And they say trust people lol why people are just getting stupider not less criminal.
 
