(Local10 WPLG)   Food truck dishes out more gas than usual   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, VERO BEACH, Vero Beach police, Vero Beach, Florida, seafood festival, food truck explosion  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big restaurant is tired of being beat by better food.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


boom, bam, whatever it takes...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cause of the explosion is still unknown.

gifimage.netView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Big restaurant is tired of being beat by better food.


Either that or Hipsters were against propane gas safety procedures because they were cooking "before it was cool".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: waxbeans: Big restaurant is tired of being beat by better food.

Either that or Hipsters were against propane gas safety procedures because they were cooking "before it was cool".


Definitely a possibility.
I was surprised to learn this happens. Seen a few videos. It's freaky.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If a food truck explodes in Florida and no one is around with teeth, does it make a difference?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: waxbeans: Big restaurant is tired of being beat by better food.

Either that or Hipsters were against propane gas safety procedures because they were cooking "before it was cool".


What gas safety procedures? Most of these trucks are DIY or slapped together by mechanics and truck upfitters with little to no gas training. After a few truck explosions they started cracking down around here and some of the shiat I've been called to correct is just terrifying. A big one is people buying used natural gas equipment and running it on propane. Gas is gas right?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe it exploded because of...

Wait for it...


Auto erotica?

Yeah, waiting for things isn't usually worth it...
 
Braaaaaaaaaaaap [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hey, let's leave the house today in search of a good time! What could possibly go wrong?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
ay no attention to the 100 gallon gas tank...
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whoa. Were there any Ukrainians with Javelins lurking nearby?
 
dbrunker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
5/5 Exploding with flavour!  Had a real blast at this truck!
 
