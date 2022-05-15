 Skip to content
(Independent)   You posted a manifesto online declaring your intent to commit the murders, were seen by hundreds of people in the store shooting these people AND you livestreamed yourself during the whole attack, How do you plead? "Not guilty your honor"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, and the FBI isn't giving a hoot about the white racist terrorists who keep adding pukebags like this as notable persons to their home town Wikipedia's pages. Wikipedia is aware of it, because page administrators have Google alerts for towns they admin and every time a mass shooter pops up, they have to keep an eye on the page lest some yayhoo edit it and tag the killer as a notable.
You have a monkeyfeather electronic public post to monitor which makes the job of tracking the network of white supremacists, racists, fascists, and Redneck klans too easy, yet somehow, despite having all those taxpayer funded monitors to yell "enhance" at, you empty suits at the bureau are only good for cheesy entrapments and losing weapons.
How about getting on-board with taking guns away from assbag losers who are trying to start a race war, what ever the Fark that is.
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh, people can plea whatever the hell they want. I'm just curious to see who is going to defend the little shiatstain.
 
Snort
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wonder what he went by on Reddit?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: Meh, people can plea whatever the hell they want. I'm just curious to see who is going to defend the little shiatstain.


Ideally it will be someone who throws him off the empire state building onto yertle
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He wants this to be a show. He wants to be interviewed, to be a rally point for the alt right. The best thing we can do is completely shut down any reporting on him by name, never again mention him or splash his picture up. Make him as anon as possible.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: He wants this to be a show. He wants to be interviewed, to be a rally point for the alt right. The best thing we can do is completely shut down any reporting on him by name, never again mention him or splash his picture up. Make him as anon as possible.


Bingo. They keep trying to instigate Turner Diaries.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Personally, eliminating his entire genetic line would be a benefit to the planet. Garbage like that kid just doesn't create itself.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If he plans/planned to commit suicide, he should have done it before he went to a place where they confiscate your shoestrings.  Preferably before he shot 13 people.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pdieten: Meh, people can plea whatever the hell they want. I'm just curious to see who is going to defend the little shiatstain.


I'd be tempted to put money on The little fark representing himself.
 
skyotter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember when Bush 43's FBI warned that white supremacists were infiltrating law enforcement agencies nationwide, and absolutely nothing was done?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Snort: I wonder what he went by on Reddit?


His twitch name I think
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There's no chance of negotiating a deal if you plead guilty right away.  It's a strategic plea.  I doubt he's going to get a deal considering the mountains of evidence against him but they have to try.

Lucky for him NY doesn't have the death penalty.
 
LessO2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's just a legal tactic to get a, albeit microscopic, piece of leverage.  The bargaining chip would likely to throw him in Supermax for life versus the time and cost (emotional and monetary) for a death penalty trial.
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm assuming he wants the stage of a trial to perform on.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would plead not guilty.  Roll the dice.  Be found not guilty or face the death penalty.  Life in prison is not an option. I'd rather be dead.  "Three hots and a cot" is bullsh*t.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pdieten: Meh, people can plea whatever the hell they want. I'm just curious to see who is going to defend the little shiatstain.


There will be plenty of lawyers.

He IS guilty, but is still Constitutionally promised to have a defense
 
trialpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: He wants this to be a show. He wants to be interviewed, to be a rally point for the alt right. The best thing we can do is completely shut down any reporting on him by name, never again mention him or splash his picture up. Make him as anon as possible.


He's already succeeded. Nobody was going to read his insane manifesto before, but they certainly are now.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pdieten: Meh, people can plea whatever the hell they want. I'm just curious to see who is going to defend the little shiatstain.


The court can force someone to represent him. That's how our justice system works.
 
LessO2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: There's no chance of negotiating a deal if you plead guilty right away.  It's a strategic plea.  I doubt he's going to get a deal considering the mountains of evidence against him but they have to try.

Lucky for him NY doesn't have the death penalty.


But the feds do.  That's the bargaining chip....NY would cede to the feds, feds would show him a picture of a needle, then offer Supermax for life.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pdieten: Meh, people can plea whatever the hell they want. I'm just curious to see who is going to defend the little shiatstain.


Hopefully a respected and competent lawyer. Everyone should get a proper defence.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Arkkuss: There's no chance of negotiating a deal if you plead guilty right away.  It's a strategic plea.  I doubt he's going to get a deal considering the mountains of evidence against him but they have to try.

Lucky for him NY doesn't have the death penalty.


NY doesn't, feds still do.....I gotta think this is easily going federal.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  

trialpha: Zombies ate my neighbors: He wants this to be a show. He wants to be interviewed, to be a rally point for the alt right. The best thing we can do is completely shut down any reporting on him by name, never again mention him or splash his picture up. Make him as anon as possible.

He's already succeeded. Nobody was going to read his insane manifesto before, but they certainly are now.


then every juror is biased; float the case

/hung jury
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zombies ate my neighbors: He wants this to be a show. He wants to be interviewed, to be a rally point for the alt right. The best thing we can do is completely shut down any reporting on him by name, never again mention him or splash his picture up. Make him as anon as possible.


Well that's just the thing. We'll find out where everyone on the right wing is by their response to him. If it turns out any elected pols decide he's not too toxic to support, that would be the bad kind of interesting
 
ar393
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LessO2: Arkkuss: There's no chance of negotiating a deal if you plead guilty right away.  It's a strategic plea.  I doubt he's going to get a deal considering the mountains of evidence against him but they have to try.

Lucky for him NY doesn't have the death penalty.

But the feds do.  That's the bargaining chip....NY would cede to the feds, feds would show him a picture of a needle, then offer Supermax for life.


*Shakes tiny fist
 
cepson
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's standard to enter a plea of not guilty at an arraignment. It means nothing. No lawyer is going to march his client into the very first hearing after a charge like this and let his client plead guilty. In fact, if he had tried to plead guilty, the judge probably would not have accepted the plea. There's been no discovery, the lawyer's not sure if his client is competent, the government probably hasn't even decided what the final charges will be.

The not guilty plea means nothing at this stage.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

