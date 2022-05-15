 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   We're losing track of Covid, and it won't end well
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, been happening for weeks. Problem is that the vaccinated aren't dying in droves anymore and they're catching it now that they're going around mask free, or just going around... I know way more people now with it over the last 6 months than had it the last 2 years prior, my family included in that last part as it went thru my house here a couple weeks ago.

Maybe this will finally be that thing that pushes idiot conservatives to swallow their shiatty rhetoric and go for some of that sweet, sweet, socialist universal healthcare. But probably not! And good for me and my lovely union job and our amazing health plan. Those anti union pukes don't deserve it IMHO. They're way too ready to suckle at TFG's nasty tit still.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No one cares anymore. They are fed up with it.

All we can do is look out for ourselves.
 
Trik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We will never be over this as long as 30% of the population willfully refuses all measures to contain or manage it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is fine
 
culebra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Humanity is on a crash course with oblivion. Turns out that, especially for a social species, we're absolutely terrible at taking care of ourselves, each other, and our surroundings.

We let the worst of us decide our course and now the bill is coming due. The important thing is that for one brief moment, the shareholders were absolutely swimming in money.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My son found it, about a week and a half ago. He's better now.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foo monkey: We will never be over this as long as 30% of the population willfully refuses all measures to contain or manage it.


And since the great majority of those vote GQP f 'em
 
DVD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: My son found it, about a week and a half ago. He's better now.


________________________

He took part in the Democratic plot to lock down real Americans?

Wait... who gave me this Faux News script from 2020???
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

culebra: Humanity is on a crash course with oblivion. Turns out that, especially for a social species, we're absolutely terrible at taking care of ourselves, each other, and our surroundings.

We let the worst of us decide our course and now the bill is coming due. The important thing is that for one brief moment, the shareholders were absolutely swimming in money.


If we are anything, we are a highly flawed species. Egregiously so. Smart enough to be able to kill an entire planet, dumb enough to go ahead and do it.
 
King Something
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Countries and other polities which want to keep their covid numbers down should just do what PRC and Florida are doing -- say the numbers are down, and quiet the whistle-blowers who have the receipts proving otherwise.

Or, you know, do what is being done by countries and states/provinces/etc. that don't suck -- have mask and vaccine mandates, and social distancing guidelines, and free testing, and 2-week quarantine for people who test positive so that they don't spread it to passersby. And a reasonable stipend so that people who can't go to work due to covid lockdowns are still able to buy food and pay rent/mortgage and utilities.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DVD: Nick Nostril: My son found it, about a week and a half ago. He's better now.

________________________

He took part in the Democratic plot to lock down real Americans?

Wait... who gave me this Faux News script from 2020???


Soros pays very well.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But the brave freedumb fighter truckers took over Ottawa for a month to prove there is no such thing as Covid-19 and the natural immune system is better than microchiped, population control juice that they were forcing on the public.
If everyone starts dropping dead by Sept its just a coincidence, a tragic event that just happened for no known reason.
 
alienated
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

culebra: Humanity is on a crash course with oblivion. Turns out that, especially for a social species, we're absolutely terrible at taking care of ourselves, each other, and our surroundings.

We let the worst of us decide our course and now the bill is coming due. The important thing is that for one brief moment, the shareholders were absolutely swimming in money.


The true cost will start to show up in about 5 years as research will continue to find ways this farked the species over in ways that are just starting to emerge. And 5 years after that as well . I hope to all of the gawds that I  am wrong , but with  cognitive ability being shown to be affected this early , it doesn't bode well for us. And having utter fools declaring vaxxing children is tantamount to child abuse and getting paid for it hasn't helped either.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So... Booster #3? Worth it to wait for the omicron based vaccines or just get the regular one?

Also, under five vaccine ASAP, please. My little ones daycare has been shut down for the past week and into next week for a Covid case. Luckily she's not showing any symptoms, but she had Covid back in January, and got some of the vaccine from mom before she was born.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Between the "its all a government plot to control us" crowd and the "I just want to go the rhe gym/nail salon/bar" crowd we're boned
 
mikalmd
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hard to keep track when states are giving no reports or wrong numbers .. Best we can do is treating as if it's ever where around us .. I'm quad shots and still wearing a mask and staying away from people I don't know .. Take care farkers ..
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We are still good to blame Trump for everything covid though, right?

It's starting to seem like the only difference between Republicans and Democrats was how long they were willing to acknowledge the existence of Covid for.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Most of us have either had it, or been vaccinated and had it.

At this point, pretty much everybody's immune system is already primed to recognize it when we encounter a related strain again.

One of the biggest mysteries about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was why it killed so many young people. Nearly half of the dead-which numbered in tens of millions-were adults aged 20 to 40. World War I ended in the middle of the pandemic, and ultimately, more U.S. soldiers died from the flu than in combat.

Why was this flu so deadly to this particular group? The answer, according to work by the University of Arizona evolutionary biologist Michael Worobey, had to do with the flu viruses those victims encountered as children, decades before. As dominant flu strains change over time, people born after 1889 had never encountered a strain similar to the Spanish flu, leaving them vulnerable in the pandemic.

It's worth remembering that people who caught the original version of SARS Covid two decades ago still had an immune response when Covid popped up again this time.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: [i.redd.it image 600x480]


What's always made me laugh about the "it's only a flu" crowd is that the flu really really sucks. That's why we have vaccines for the flu. When I hear "it's like the flu" I think of something I want to avoid as much as possible.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

foo monkey: We will never be over this as long as 30% of the population willfully refuses all measures to contain or manage it.


True, but also we will never be over this because there are portions of the world that don't even have access to the vaccine in significant numbers. I've said that as soon as the Qidiots decided against the vaccine, the only doses should be given to be people either newly approved (i.e. kids) or booster shots. The refused doses should be given to the rest of the world where they would love to have them.
 
genner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Article is about China but any thread is about Trump if your brave enough.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Traffic is still bad, and it seems too many idiots have a license, so I'm rooting for the covid.
 
