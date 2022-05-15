 Skip to content
(MSN)   An irrational number is a real number that cannot be written as a simple fraction, such as π, the square root of 2, or the cost of tuition at American universities   (msn.com) divider line
52
    More: Facepalm, MSN  
•       •       •

52 Comments     (+0 »)
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame the government and the student loan industry.

If students couldn't borrow the money to pay whatever the colleges and universities asked for tuition, with no recourse to dispose of the loan other than paying it off or death.  Tuition wouldn't keep going up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I blame the government and the student loan industry.

If students couldn't borrow the money to pay whatever the colleges and universities asked for tuition, with no recourse to dispose of the loan other than paying it off or death.  Tuition wouldn't keep going up.


Student loans are at the core of the problem.  The previous loan programs actually helped students get a degree.  The new program gets them into debt while lining the pockets of all the parasites along the way.  Boundless greed is what is causing this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
$1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.


Not to mention the money some schools put into athletics.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My take from this article is that teachers and researchers are supposed to work for free.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BU isn't worth the price.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Boundless greed is what is causing this.


Also known as capitalism.

GardenWeasel: My take from this article is that teachers and researchers are supposed to work for free.


Also known as the common whine of capitalists when they aren't allowed to bilk everyone out of their last penny.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put down the cigarette
And drop out of BU
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, you need ordinal arithmetic.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I graduated from a state school in MA but took some classes at a community college and a fancy private school.  The quality of education at each was about the same.   None of them were worth $60,000 a year.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College tuition can easily be expressed as a fraction: Arm/Leg
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.


So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. $1.2 million for a professor/oral surgeon?  That's more than most oral surgeons make in private practice. I'd hang on to that job for dear life.
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like


Almost like schools shouldn't be for profit industries.

And are this not legitimate comparisons to private industry.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be worse if it was Bob Jones University:

For tuition information, just call 1-555-BJ-ME!

/https://www.cc.com/video/48eyr8/the-daily-show-with-jon-stewart-bob-jones-university-wants-you
//Get a course in Reconstructive Hymenology!
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another idiotic emotional reaction hit piece article that shows zero understanding of how  universities and their budgets work.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The type of people who attend a $60K year private university are:

1. The ones who come from extremely affluent families.
2. Were offered a fantastic scholarship from the school directly.
3. Or are really irresponsible with money and should have gone to a state school or community college.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like


Believe it or not, some people think that executives in private industry are a bit overpaid, too.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I blame the government and the student loan industry.

If students couldn't borrow the money to pay whatever the colleges and universities asked for tuition, with no recourse to dispose of the loan other than paying it off or death.  Tuition wouldn't keep going up.



I suggest you look into declining (direct) government funding of universities , and Baumols cost disease.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Quantumbunny: Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like

Almost like schools shouldn't be for profit industries.

And are this not legitimate comparisons to private industry.


BU and others are not for profit.

And why shouldn't we be compared to private industry?  We have to compete with them for people even though we can't pay nearly as much.  You honestly think the Provost at BU couldn't walk into the private sector and triple his salary overnight?  Our current president was a corporate lawyer- private industry would be more like 10x what he makes.

I know- education should be a calling and we should all wear our hairshirts while working for the warm glow of joy in helping others.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Admissions are farked as well.  Barkhawk Jr has straight A's and 34 on ACT.  Got rejected almost everywhere, same for many of his friends.  Not sure wtf they are looking for.  Guess I didn't make the right "donations"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.


I mean, really, couldn't we settle for an amateurvost and save some money?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: My take from this article is that teachers and researchers are supposed to work for free.


Oddly enough, BU is one of the lower-paying universities among the major private unis in eastern mass.  I'm sure there are individual exceptions, but as a general rule in Boston the pay was best at Harvard, almost as good at MIT, Boston College and Northeastern were lower but still decent, and the BU was like a couple levels below that.  I think even smaller top schools like Emerson compensated better than BU.  I haven't looked into this for a while so things may have changed, but that used to be the case.
 
Kyle Butler [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
https://www.rotorooter.com/careers/plumbing-apprenticeships/
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Geralt: The type of people who attend a $60K year private university are:

1. The ones who come from extremely affluent families.
2. Were offered a fantastic scholarship from the school directly.
3. Or are really irresponsible with money and should have gone to a state school or community college.


Not really.  Many private universities have exceptional grant opportunities for lower income students with several universities providing full tuition grants below a certain income level (somewhere around $80k I think).
It doesn't invalidate your points, but adds a 4th "type"
 
KCinPA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is the greatest grift ever! Elitists take over academia then pay themselves millions. Tuition skyrockets to pay the outrageous salaries. The government controls loan programs to get their cut and now Biden wants taxpayers to foot the bill. The cycle is complete. Absolutely perfect!
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like

Believe it or not, some people think that executives in private industry are a bit overpaid, too.


I agree, but unless you're willing to lower their salaries too we have to compete with them for people.

It's not just the top level either- I live in fear that one of my critical guys is going to leave since I know what he could make in industry- he knows it too since we still contract with his old employer.  One of the best guys we have took something like a 50% pay cut to work for us.  We have to offer a far better environment to work, but that's not always enough.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Another idiotic emotional reaction hit piece article that shows zero understanding of how  universities and their budgets work.


I worked in the finance department at a university 20 years ago.  It was a hive of scum and villainy back then, and it looks have extrapolated significantly since then.
 
Geralt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Geralt: The type of people who attend a $60K year private university are:

1. The ones who come from extremely affluent families.
2. Were offered a fantastic scholarship from the school directly.
3. Or are really irresponsible with money and should have gone to a state school or community college.

Not really.  Many private universities have exceptional grant opportunities for lower income students with several universities providing full tuition grants below a certain income level (somewhere around $80k I think).
It doesn't invalidate your points, but adds a 4th "type"


That's what I meant with number two mostly. Students that do exceptionally well in high school but come from poverty.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Back in the 70's the local governments heavily subsidized higher education because people used to understand that an educated populus was an important thing to have and that people making higher salaries would pay it all back in the form of taxes anyway.

I paid less than $300 a semester tuition for a full load at a state university. Community college was essentially free except for the cost of books. Float the idea of returning to "free education" nowadays and some folks come unglued.

/yeah I'm old
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geralt: The type of people who attend a $60K year private university are:

1. The ones who come from extremely affluent families.
2. Were offered a fantastic scholarship from the school directly.
3. Or are really irresponsible with money and should have gone to a state school or community college.


My oldest son, currently at Purdue, was accepted to both Vanderbilt and Notre Dame. Tuition at these schools (list price) is way up there with BU. However, he could have went to either of those schools for less than what Ohio State and Miami (OH) were offering, and we live in farking Ohio. Purdue ended up being the both the cheapest and best alternative for him and his degree program.

My point is, the list price for these uni's is only half the story. Yeah, he ended up with a shiatload of academic scholarships, but the private schools look at family income and adjust as well. Our income is average for Purdue but we would have been well into the lower 50% for both Vandy and ND.

/ Thanks Buddha he didn't decide to go to VU or ND.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Barnhawk72: Admissions are farked as well.  Barkhawk Jr has straight A's and 34 on ACT.  Got rejected almost everywhere, same for many of his friends.  Not sure wtf they are looking for.  Guess I didn't make the right "donations"


Good grades and test scores are merely markers for what a privileged oppressor you are
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Geralt: johnny_vegas: Geralt: The type of people who attend a $60K year private university are:

1. The ones who come from extremely affluent families.
2. Were offered a fantastic scholarship from the school directly.
3. Or are really irresponsible with money and should have gone to a state school or community college.

Not really.  Many private universities have exceptional grant opportunities for lower income students with several universities providing full tuition grants below a certain income level (somewhere around $80k I think).
It doesn't invalidate your points, but adds a 4th "type"

That's what I meant with number two mostly. Students that do exceptionally well in high school but come from poverty.


Gotcha sorry!  I was differentiating between grants and scholarships I guess.
 
Fano
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: My take from this article is that teachers and researchers are supposed to work for free.


How is the assistant dean's assistant for the office of curriculum inclusion supposed to live on any less than 250k? Sorry, those fat cat professors are going to have take another one for the team
 
germ78
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Universities are also still paying for all the extra buildings they built in the '90s and '00s in hopes of adding a useless degree like an MBA program, like my Alma Mater did. Then student enrollments dropped in the '10s and, welp, here we are...

/granted, tuitions were getting silly by the mid-'00s
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Another idiotic emotional reaction hit piece article that shows zero understanding of how  universities and their budgets work.


Oh please enlighten us with your vast and superior knowledge.

/ we're waiting
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Leader O'Cola: Another idiotic emotional reaction hit piece article that shows zero understanding of how  universities and their budgets work.

I worked in the finance department at a university 20 years ago.  It was a hive of scum and villainy back then, and it looks have extrapolated significantly since then.



Cool, then you understand that the typical medium R2 to large R1 has an operating budget that is centered around  45 to 55%  personnel costs-- of which 30% therein is benefits related, and that pay structures are largely stepped , not yearly raised, at the highest levels. That many of the top-earners pay half their salary via extramural funding that the university itself gets a high indirect cost kickback on to help defray operating costs of research. You understand that endowments are not general purpose slush funds, that the cost of full tuition is almost exclusively paid by international students, that multi year construction projects require bond issuance when state/etc governments cut multi year hard money programs. That students demand and need more support personnel than ever, etc, and these come at the cost of permanent instructor positions replaced by inhumane adjunct positions that nobody ever cares about..... because....tuition is high!!!

In other words. You understand it's not just a simple situation with a simple answer
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like


Ha! Look at what the coaches make.  Most the States that top salary for a public employee is a coach.
 
bigdanc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Quantumbunny: Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like

Almost like schools shouldn't be for profit industries.

And are this not legitimate comparisons to private industry.

BU and others are not for profit.

And why shouldn't we be compared to private industry?  We have to compete with them for people even though we can't pay nearly as much.  You honestly think the Provost at BU couldn't walk into the private sector and triple his salary overnight?  Our current president was a corporate lawyer- private industry would be more like 10x what he makes.

I know- education should be a calling and we should all wear our hairshirts while working for the warm glow of joy in helping others.


You canning compare yourself to private industry in that way without destroying your ability to complete your core mission: development of human capital for the benefit of society.  See: soaring tuition costs driven by increased recruiting measures.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Re-reading that post, I need more coffee.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The other indication about where universities are spending all this exorbitant tuition revenue becomes obvious upon a school visit. In the past several years, I've been on the campuses of Ohio State, Miami (OH), Ohio U, Purdue, University of Tennessee, Saint Louis U, Washington U (St. Louis), U of Chicago, and some others I can't remember. The one thing they all had in common is.... construction cranes, and LOTS of them.

I attended tOSU in the mid-late 1980s. I can barely recognize it now. My own alma mater, U. of Dayton, has bought up all the neighboring land they can get their hands on and is building as well. They gotta spend that cash somewhere, and it certainly isn't going to be on adjunct profs.
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wademh: BU isn't worth the price.


It's a top 50 school. I ended up choosing their online program for my masters in 2017 because they were significantly cheaper than others with comparable degrees.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like


Similar in industry?  Huh. I think that's part of the problem. The idea that a state college or university should be equivalent to a for profit company.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's half the rate of inflation, better known as good news.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like

Believe it or not, some people think that executives in private industry are a bit grossly overpaid, too.


FTFM.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Marcus Aurelius: $1.1 million a year for a PROVOST.  That's out of control.

So a boss of 4000+ people being paid $1M is out of line?  Especially when those 4000+ people are all highly qualified Ph.Ds?

Go look at what the salary of someone similar in industry looks like


Yes, completely.
Superintendents of large school districts (that all have advanced degrees) supervise thousands of people with masters degrees and they make $300-500k. The BANK I work for has about 4k employees and the chief executive makes $800k.
I would even offer the idea that some career fields aren't paid as much as others. The REAL reason that these mooks are paid so much is because of their fundraising reputation. Their main jobs aren't improving education. Their job is chitchatting drunk alums to get them to underwrite a new building.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Skyrocketing tuition is the result of primarily one thing: MBAs demanding a cut after recognizing the earning power of college grads vs. non-college grads.

Degree will net you an extra 400 grand over your career? Well, well - the university bean counters demand 1/3 of that. And if life intervenes and you can't graduate? Ha, fark you.

Yeah, so pretty much predatory Wall St. thinking has wrecked secondary education and is destroying that path into the middle class.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I blame the government and the student loan industry.

If students couldn't borrow the money to pay whatever the colleges and universities asked for tuition, with no recourse to dispose of the loan other than paying it off or death.  Tuition wouldn't keep going up.


It's all part of the plan for converting the working class into slaves

The lucky ones will be sponsored by Corporate interests and be given jobs as indentured servants

The rest can either find a living in the military, law enforcement or wander the desert wastelands
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They seemingly need to split undergrad and the graduate side up.

There's no undergrad degree worth $250,000.

When they cram 500 students into a lecture hall and have the class taught by an adjunct or TA, that's just financial abuse of students.
 
