 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Lock yourself out of the cockpit? No problem, just go in through the window   (liveandletsfly.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange, Boeing 737, Boeing 727, Auxiliary power unit, Boeing, pair of Delta pilots, hilarious video, United Airlines, Airliner  
•       •       •

659 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2022 at 10:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LPL would have opened that door with a bent paperclip and a piece of a pop can.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought there was an emergency hatch in the closet or toilet just behind the pilots cabin. Maybe you have to break that open and that would make the airplane need a repair?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how long is the coat hanger to unlock that door? Or does one use a coat HANGAR since it's a plane?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What about the window? They can just open that from the outside easy peasy? Is it like an upgraded version of a car windshield where they can remove some sort of glued-in gasket and get the glass out?  I guess I just expected the process of disassembling the windshield on a 737 to be more complicated than a relatively quick way to fix a locked-out mistake.

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Goddammit. Don't give the terrorists any ideas now. This is a dangerous story.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What about the window? They can just open that from the outside easy peasy? Is it like an upgraded version of a car windshield where they can remove some sort of glued-in gasket and get the glass out?  I guess I just expected the process of disassembling the windshield on a 737 to be more complicated than a relatively quick way to fix a locked-out mistake.

[c8.alamy.com image 536x394]


The window on the copilot's side of a 737 is designed to be opened from the outside so emergency crews can get in without assistance in the event the pilots are incapacitated. You don't disassemble anything, it just releases the latch and the window slides open.
I've never seen it done before, but it's clearly possible.
As mentioned in TFA, the flight deck door has an electronic lock, which under very rare circumstances can leave you stuck if the previous crew forgot to leave a particular switch in the wrong setting.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What about the window? They can just open that from the outside easy peasy? Is it like an upgraded version of a car windshield where they can remove some sort of glued-in gasket and get the glass out?  I guess I just expected the process of disassembling the windshield on a 737 to be more complicated than a relatively quick way to fix a locked-out mistake.

[c8.alamy.com image 536x394]


I used to fly 737s and don't remember any way to open a window from outside.  I guess they always figured we'd use the door like normal pilots so that was never covered.

Nick Nostril: Goddammit. Don't give the terrorists any ideas now. This is a dangerous story.


I suspect this is more a design based on being able to keep the cockpit door locked in flight no matter what combinations of failure come along, accidentally or induced by bad guys. I don't see terrorists breaking in that way.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: What about the window? They can just open that from the outside easy peasy? Is it like an upgraded version of a car windshield where they can remove some sort of glued-in gasket and get the glass out?  I guess I just expected the process of disassembling the windshield on a 737 to be more complicated than a relatively quick way to fix a locked-out mistake.

[c8.alamy.com image 536x394]


Easily done...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: New Rising Sun: What about the window? They can just open that from the outside easy peasy? Is it like an upgraded version of a car windshield where they can remove some sort of glued-in gasket and get the glass out?  I guess I just expected the process of disassembling the windshield on a 737 to be more complicated than a relatively quick way to fix a locked-out mistake.

[c8.alamy.com image 536x394]

Easily done...

[Fark user image image 850x625]


Just yank the hell out of it until the window open.
Hope you're not friends with the mechanics.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: What about the window? They can just open that from the outside easy peasy? Is it like an upgraded version of a car windshield where they can remove some sort of glued-in gasket and get the glass out?  I guess I just expected the process of disassembling the windshield on a 737 to be more complicated than a relatively quick way to fix a locked-out mistake.

[c8.alamy.com image 536x394]


In that picture, above where it says 'emergency exit' you can see a placard that says 'push'. That's where emergency crews are able to open the window from the outside. The keypad, IIRC is on the hot battery bus, meaning that as long as the battery is working, it has power.

If they had to go through the window, that means the door was left locked and the battery left on AND no maintenance available.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ass, grass, or gas. Nobody rides for free.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.