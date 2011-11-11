 Skip to content
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Half my dreams would make Max Cannon wonder about my sanity....
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one cares about another person's dreams.

I don't even care about my own, let alone someone else's.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The craziest one I remember was one that lead me to stuff in the real world in a place I'd never been.  Like, how did I know?
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had several that stood out as a kid, but I think I will go with the Appalachian trail cannibals one.

The dream starts with me trapped in a cage in a dark and spooky city. It's made clear to me that this is a city of cannibals, so of course I try to eacape! Once I'm put of the cage, I immediately start making my way out of the city, trying not to be re captured. During my escape, I see a bat trapped in a spiderweb and save it, realize it's a vampire, and continue on my way. As I finally escape this city, one of the citizens yells "you're not supposed to be running away!!!".
At this point, I see the Appalachian trail and choose that as my route. I'm running sown the trail at top speed, start flying, and get annoyed because flying is slower than running. The cannibals are catching up to me!! Suddenly, I'm in a fire tower clearing and there's a preying mantis the size of the the fire tower!!!! At this point, a new plan occurs to me, so I make my way back to the city in order to find the vampire I saved. Once I found her and her friends, I begged them to bite me-- the cannibals won't be interested in eating a VAMPIRE, I explain. The one I saved looks at me sadly and shakes her head.
"No, after all, look what happened to Betty!" I turn to look at the individual she was pointing to and--- that's when I woke up
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was in seventh grade, I had a real kicker.

I paid a soft pretzel in the lunch line.

That's the whole dream right there. Paying for a soft pretzel in the middle school lunch line.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mine have mostly been very common and pedestrian: Naked in public (though without shame or embarrassment), signed up for a college class and never went to it. Sex dreams with various women, both women I knew and celebrities I lusted after.
They got more vivid and slightly weirder for awhile after they upped my dose of my statin. Dreams where I am driving an off-road vehicle and then I am a kid playing with the same vehicle in the kitchen.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was sitting on the perch of a tree next to a giant 4 foot parrot.  I felt sorry for it being so lonely due to its freakish dimensions, and took it to a local attraction (in RL) The Big Pineapple in the hope of making it feel less out of place.
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've mentioned on Fark on a couple of occassions a "prophetic" dream I had back in (if I'm remembering correctly) early 2010; in the dream I was on a beach, looking out at the Pacific Ocean to the east; everything seemed to be peaceful, but I had a sense that something terrible had happened; suddenly, I knew a date: 11/11/11; but I also knew that my programmer's-brain had "corrupted" that date somewhat: some of it was in denary, but some of it was in binary; assuming that the date wasn't in the past or the distant future, that meant that the near future dates were...

* the 11th of November, 2011 (rejected because it was all denary)
* the 3rd of November, 2011
* the 11th of March, 2011
* the 3rd of March, 2011

...and the Sendai tsunami occurred on the 11th of March, 2011, after an earthquake in the Pacific Ocean o_O

/ I've had a fair few other "prophetic" (coincidence) dreams, and a fair few that I really hope aren't "prophetic" ._.
// The majority of my dreams are... not positive; like, I dreamt something akin to The Nine Billion Names of God... before I ever read The Nine Billion Names of God o_O
/// I'm literally the kind of guy who can f#ck up a wet dream, so although I've dreamed of being with both girls and guys, and as both a guy and a girl, they've always been interrupted by something ._.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 6 or so, the Gulf War was in. I dreamed flying Transformers were bombing the street I lived on.

I woke up in a panic and for a second could still hear the bombs,  but it turned out it was just Dad going down the stairs.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask your Mom subby, she was there.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was in this old house with a few friends, I think some of us lived there. It was a bit rundown with a very haunted feeling. We kept hearing strange noises and just barely seeing...something here and there, movements and shapes that would disappear when you focused on them.
For some reason we went down to the basement to investigate further, I think because we heard noises from down there. There were no working lights, so we were looking through the rooms using flashlights. It was really dark and creepy as hell. We heard a noise in one room, aimed the flashlight into it, and saw two small dogs and a few puppies.
One of my friends said, in the voice of Ren from Ren and Stimpy, "Oooh, scary! A family of chihuahuas!"
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was born in Detroit in 1963. Every time my brothers or I said "I had a dream" growing up, our parents would say, "Yes, Martin? Tell us about it!" I never understood the reference until much later. And nope, I never thought to ask why our parents called us all Martin whenever we dreamed.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just woke up to one where there were these tiny tentacle tendril things floating in the air. One got in my ear and when I went to read a book all pictures had been replaced by replicas done up in those tendrils with the caption  "(squid)" marking one of the few occasions where something was readable in one of my dreams. No more kielbasa and baked beans before bed. Or tons more, I'm not sure yet.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I dreamed I was Ricky Ricardo. We were using one of those snow disks to sled down the hill in Cherokee Park near Hogan's Fountain. I must have been ~10 years old and can remember the dream over 60 years later. I think we only went sledding as a family twice so that's why the dream was so memorable. I really liked sledding.

Sometimes a sitcom star is only a sitcom star.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some years ago I was teaching a night class on fundraising at the college where I worked.  One night I had what seemed to be a routine dream about teaching the class.

What I didn't realize was that I was lecturing the class out loud in my sleep.  My (now ex) wife told me that I'd been talking for at least ten minutes before I woke up.  She said it was actually a coherent, focused lecture on the subject (which to be honest made it sound better than the classes I gave when fully awake).

Since then I've woken myself up many times by talking about a number of things, including once delivering a long rant about the state of my favorite soccer team.  It's really weird to be talking in a dream and wake up to realize I'm actually saying the words out loud.
 
HoytArcher45
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was the first day of a new class in college. I was seated towards the back of a large lecture hall with stadium seating. I didn't know anyone, but most of the students in the packed lecture hall were engaged in loud conversations with each other as the professor walked in to take attendance. As the professor looked down at her clipboard and began calling out names alphabetically, the social chatter of the students did not abate.

I began to grow concerned...what if I miss my name being called? What if she can't hear me from the back of this large lecture hall? My concentration was now totally on listening closely as she approached my name alphabetically.

Finally to "H." "Hoyt" she said plainly. "Here" my reply. The chatter in the lecture hall continued. "Hoyt" she said a bit louder. "Here!" I replied more firmly. Still she could not hear me. Her annoyed gaze then relocated from the clipboard to the audience as she firmly called out " ARCHER HOYT." "HERE!!!" I yelled.

But I didn't actually yell "HERE!!!" in that lecture hall. What I actually did was yell "HERE!!!" into my wife's sleeping face, 12" away from mine, at 2:30 in the morning.
 
LeenaHyena [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I dreamed i met Jordan Peterson and we had a conversation.

It was about humanity.

I am boring.
 
WyDave
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Watched CNN coverage of Gulf War I before bed. Marines were having target practice in the Saudi desert.

When my alarm clock went off the next morning, I dreamt of a company of Marines in a line all shooting it.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Usually I don't remember dreams, but when I do...

In the fever dream, my fingers have ballooned out, and I'm clinging to a wire while being reeled over a city. For some reason the baseball field stands out. The whole time I'm panicking that I'll lose my grip.

In a "regular" dream, I'm a contestant on a show like "The Amazing Race," where I have to travel across an island. I get a certain amount of money. What they don't tell you is that you can't win without cheating.

Last one. I'm in a library/museum devoted to Theosophy. When I understand the first basic principle, I can activate a secret switch, and a display case slides aside to reveal a stairway down. So "da Vinci Code" for mystics. Both of those might make good movies.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My most memorable dream was one where I was in front of a crowd of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium, telling them all about my fantasy football team, as they all stood there in rapt attention, hanging on my every word, waiting to learn who I'd start that week, with Minnesota, Buffalo, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and Los Angeles all on byes.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I once had a dream where I got fired from my previous job and I just laughed hysterically because of how F'd they would be without me. I've had multiple dreams about that job over the years since; dreams like having to return there to work. I think I might have lightweight PTSD.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have this series of almost repeating, almost lucid dreams - it's almost always similar.

I'm traveling around a town, a building, a part of a city, an airport, a hotel, an office building, whatever. It usually vaguely resembles a town, building, city, hotel or office building I've been familiar with. I'm on some kind of task. Could be anything from looking for xyz item or person to searching for a specific place to just looking for dinner or something. There is almost always a restaurant with big glass windows to the outside and white tablecloths, attached to whatever kind of building. A frequent iteration is a mall and I'm trying to get to x store for y thing before it closes. And they can just go on and on and on. It's almost comforting because I at least know that if I wake up and have had this I know I got some good REMs in for the night. It seems strange though to have this same thing relatively regularly for years on end, but ah well.

It's about the only time I ever see the east Cleveland suburbs anymore - like South Euclid out to Chesterland along Mayfield Rd since all my relatives up that way have passed.
 
emonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The other morning I dreamed that I was standing in front of a guitar store in India looking in the window and a man came up behind me and tried to pick my pocket.  I don't speak any Indian languages so I made up a language on the spot and yelled at him in that.

It probably don't mean nothin'.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have a lot of strange dreams, almost all of which totally escape my memory shortly after I wake up. One in particular I remember because it led to a vocal outburst in the middle of the night that woke my wife. We refer to it as "the Japanese ghost dream".

I was a ghost, living in a structure somewhere in Japan. A team of scientists was trying to find me, and my job was to escape their detection. If they ever got too close, I could scare them away by yelling out a totally made-up name of some prominent scientist, giving me a chance to change my hiding location.

The way my wife tells it, I was tossing and turning in bed until I suddenly called out "Goldfarb!!"
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Had a dream where I was in a rock band and we were playing a festival, huge main stage gig. We are obviously a popular Rock band with hits. There is no audience for the show. None. Looking out from the stage, the lawn is a perfectly manicured fescue type lawn, gorgeously green....with not a single fan in attendance. There are obviously other non main stages playing elsewhere, since this is a big festival, but we have nobody. The day is beautiful. Blue skies. Not too hot, not too cold....perfect temperature.
We stand on stage awkwardly filling our time, not playing, not singing, not talking...just standing there holding our live instruments all wondering to ourselves WTF, but nobody saying nothing about it. Every so often, you may hear a slight touch of a guitar or a drum as the player just moves around uncomfortably.
Once in a while, a festival goer will cut across the grass right in front of the stage, headed to either a concession stand or the bathroom. As soon as we see a person, we start rocking the fark out....killing it. Best show ever. The person crossing the lawn looks over at us, annoyed like they wish we would stop. We still rock it out. Perfect. Better than any show Metallica, Alice in Chains, Soundgarden.....has ever played..and still we get the "well that's annoying look"
After the person passes from view, we stop playing and return to the silence of looking at that beautiful green fescue lawn as we stand in silence awaiting the next person to cross the lawn in front of the main stage on this gorgeous day.

The end. That is my dream I have had several times.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Some years ago I was teaching a night class on fundraising at the college where I worked.  One night I had what seemed to be a routine dream about teaching the class.

What I didn't realize was that I was lecturing the class out loud in my sleep.  My (now ex) wife told me that I'd been talking for at least ten minutes before I woke up.  She said it was actually a coherent, focused lecture on the subject (which to be honest made it sound better than the classes I gave when fully awake).

Since then I've woken myself up many times by talking about a number of things, including once delivering a long rant about the state of my favorite soccer team.  It's really weird to be talking in a dream and wake up to realize I'm actually saying the words out loud.


http://sleeptalkinman.blogspot.com/2013/02/feb-6-2013.html?m=1
 
Denjiro
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a toss up between two. One was a fever dream when I was running a 102 temperature and the other was the first and so far only time I've had sleep paralysis.

First the sleep paralysis as it's simpler. I was around 16 so early 90s and taking a nap in the afternoon so when I 'woke up' it was to a well lit room. I couldn't move and my brain decided to interpret that as an invisible ghost car running around on the bed over top of my legs bouncing the bed around. Lasted for what seemed like a minute then I could move. Never had sleep paralysis again that I'm aware of an no clue why it happened just that one time.

Now the fever dream. I was around 18 or so. It took place in a mall I hadn't been too in around 10 years. For some reason Dan Quayle was doing some kind of publicized visit and being interviewed by Murphy Brown, which was somewhat weird as I didn't watch the show. The rest of the dream was me dragging Dan around in an attempt to prevent him being abducted by Darth Vader and a whole mess of storm troopers. Fever dreams are weird.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My most memorable dreams are of travelling, driving through and exploring strange new environments. I'll often dream of driving through a strange part of a town I'm otherwise familiar with, or navigating a "familiar" area which has been "rearranged" so that everything is new and strange. Sometimes I'll be on foot, encountering big overgrown abandoned buildings.

I also occasionally dream about finding huge hidden rooms in otherwise tiny, nondescript houses.

I also sometimes dream of finding and exploring a cave. The caves are never scary. They are tantalizing and exciting and even a little inviting, but never threatening.

/haven't had a "flying" dream in years
//what say you, Dr. Freud?
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In my incredibly realistic dream, I killed someone with an axe and was on the run.  No idea why, the actual murder wasn't part of the dream.  Just the clear knowledge that that's what had happened.

Literally running from the police, sirens in the distance closing in.  I got to this house and climbed in through an open window, and got inside just as the cruiser passed by.

In the dream, I decided it would be a good idea to get some sleep - I was already in the bedroom and very tired from all the axe murdering and police running - as one would be - and crawled under the covers, still covered in blood.  And went to sleep ... in my dream.

That's when a real siren outside my real bedroom window (I lived in LA at the time) woke me up from my real sleep.  And I completely panicked.  I thought I had woken from the dream sleep, and still on the run from the cops who were just outside.

I'm laying there almost hyperventilating, trying to figure how I'm going to get out of there.  I figure the first thing to do, if I had time (the siren had kept going) was wash the blood off.  Did I have time to wash the blood off or did I HAVE TO RUN RIGHT NOW. Oh my God there was so much blood .... except there wasn't.

I raised my arm out from under the covers, and in the light through the window it was clean.  Did I wash the blood off before I got in bed?  No, the memory of smearing blood on the white sheets as I got into bed was very clear.  I raised my other hand out - clean also.  My hair felt clean.  Still half panicked, I'm looking around ... this doesn't look like the room I went to sleep in.  I got on my knees and looked out the window by the bed - 2nd floor - I didn't crawl in a 2nd floor window.

And then my wife asked sleepily "What are you doing?". And with that everything collapsed.  I was alone in the dream, I knew that - running and alone.  This was real and I wasn't running.  It still took awhile for my heart rate to come down though.  I don't think I got back to sleep.
 
