 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Day 81 of WW3. NATO leaders meet to figure out how much bigger and stronger they'll become, Ukraine wins Eurovision, the GOP stages a photo op, and a looming grain shortage could affect the entire region. It's your Sunday Ukraine War discussion   (apnews.com) divider line
17
    More: News, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian government, Kiev  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 May 2022 at 8:00 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WOW! Never been up early enough to see this thread with no comments. I hope that means a certain someone and their wife and the cats are having a good night.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
not only grain crisis because Ukraine can't grow much, but the part where na russia has been looting tens (hundreds?) of thousands of tons.
 
A_Flying_Toaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
OhioUGrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
More Russian bloyw-upy

Fark the *redacted
 
knbwhite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.
 
Where wolf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

knbwhite: To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.


Concur, though I agree with the meme that the past couple of years feels like the "factors leading to" section of the book, before it gets all flaggy and arrowy.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

knbwhite: To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.


Calling this WW3 is preposterous.  What was the Iraq War then?  Which had way more nations with boots on the ground than 2.

It's probably the biggest proxy war ever fought, but it's certainly not WW3 and won't be unless Putin does drop a nuke.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

knbwhite: To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.


If you go back to some of the very early days of this war, there was a great debate over the numbering.  Some thought it should be in the 10's or 100's.  "There was that time Kang threw a stone at Ogg back before there were countries, so essentially they were the world..."  Don't be sorry you missed it.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thank FSM the GOP leadership went over there. I'm sure their sage counsel was welcomed by both sides and the war should be over soon.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

notmyjab: knbwhite: To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.

If you go back to some of the very early days of this war, there was a great debate over the numbering.  Some thought it should be in the 10's or 100's.  "There was that time Kang threw a stone at Ogg back before there were countries, so essentially they were the world..."  Don't be sorry you missed it.


Ogg started it, with his high tech fire.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So the guys who shrugged at TFG for trying to cut funding to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Biden came by for a selfie?  How nice.  Maybe they should have brought Rand Paul with them.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

knbwhite: To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.


It's more of a 'wwiii' rather than 'WWIII'
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Where wolf: knbwhite: To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.

Concur, though I agree with the meme that the past couple of years feels like the "factors leading to" section of the book, before it gets all flaggy and arrowy.


I disagree. There's a pretty obvious reason why the past couple of years have been, as Bubbles would put it, "Farky." COVID. That shiat has been raging for 2 years now, and will likely continue since damn near every country is acting like it's over and no longer a concern.

Also, things have ALWAYS been incredibly tense and stupid, it's just in the past we would find out details after the fact with context added. Whereas now every. Single. FARKING detail gets blasted out to the masses as soon as it's found out and maybe, sorta, kinda verified. We've become bad news addicts.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: notmyjab: knbwhite: To nitpick, I'm not in favor of calling it WW3. It may become that, but it's not that yet.

If you go back to some of the very early days of this war, there was a great debate over the numbering.  Some thought it should be in the 10's or 100's.  "There was that time Kang threw a stone at Ogg back before there were countries, so essentially they were the world..."  Don't be sorry you missed it.

Ogg started it, with his high tech fire.


Remember Ukraine used to be part Scythia, so its centaurs and Amazons
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Blahbbs: So the guys who shrugged at TFG for trying to cut funding to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on Biden came by for a selfie?  How nice.  Maybe they should have brought Rand Paul with them.


Zelenskyy had a bunch of Russian assets in the same room and the guy was forced by circumstance to do something other than shoot them.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TenJed_77: WOW! Never been up early enough to see this thread with no comments. I hope that means a certain someone and their wife and the cats are having a good night.


Yeah, that's the important thing.
Priorities!
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.