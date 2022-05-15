 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Article: You are edging your garden beds wrong. Subby: Nope I'm not edging them at all   (yahoo.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I edge my garden bed while whispering dirty things in its ear.
 
Hate Tank [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only am I not edging my garden beds, I don't have any and I never go outside.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hate Tank: Not only am I not edging my garden beds, I don't have any and I never go outside.


I went outside once. Wouldn't recommend it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while I endorse a full, yet lovingly tended shrubbery,
a trimmed and well-maintained patch is certainly not without its merits.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My garden beds have built in edges. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I edge my garden bed while whispering dirty things in its ear.


How corny.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I DNRTFA, because I really don't care what the current news is on how to edge gardens.

Speaking as someone who has been maintaining my property for the past 30 years or so, I can tell you that there are 2 ways to keep the edges of your gardens.  1) build a wall around it.  Even 2 inches high is enough.  2) weedwhack around it.  Dig deep in to prevent grass from getting in.

That's about it.

If you don't already know these things it's because you already don't care.  And you wouldn't be reading this article anyway.
 
