 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local 12 Cincinnati)   80-year-old woman graduates from college decades after having to leave. Better late than never, we guess   (local12.com) divider line
3
    More: Sappy, 80-year-old woman graduates, High school, Educational stages  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2022 at 4:38 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
juglugs
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No word on how long it'll take her to pay back 60 years of student loans...
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

juglugs: No word on how long it'll take her to pay back 60 years of student loans...


She wouldn't have to. We be paying for her, just like we will be paying for everyone else's.


My sister went went at the age of 50. She and her son, who was just about half her at the time. When to the same college and graduated together. She now has her own small business. I guess you are never too old. I wouldn't do it though. I hated school.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Careful with senior scramble, frat-bros...might break her hip.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.