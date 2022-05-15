 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter) Woody Harrellson opens his own marijuana dispensary, fulfilling the prophecy (hollywoodreporter.com)
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All I wanna do is have some fun until the sun comes up over Santa Monica Boulevard.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Awesome.

I'd enjoy going to a place that you can drink and smoke (and play pool, and darts, and just chill) on premises.

/I have
//In Amsterdam
///Shout out to The Grasshopper, down the street from Centraal Station
 
ongbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He is going to dispense it all to himself.

/Don't get high on your own supply
 
daffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's nice to see someone fulfilling his life's dream, but Woody not all the profits. OK?
 
