 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Elon Musk's efforts to fail to buy twitter continue   (twitter.com) divider line
34
    More: Silly, shot  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 15 May 2022 at 3:05 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I know I'm not the only person who thinks the whole, "Imma buy Twuttuh and gib EVERYONE freeze peach," was purely performative. Part of me thinks it was so he could liquidate a chunk of his Tesla holdings. Part of me thinks it's because he's a self-important attention whore. Part of me thinks he decided to smoke a fatty and... Well, he probably said something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Regardless, he's a tool. A tool tool toll, an unbelievably annoying tool.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm thinking this Musk feller might not be the Rapier sharp intellect his fanboys insist he is.
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One thing is clear, Musk definitely thinks that rules are for poor people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

brokenbiscuits: purely performative


He bought close to 10% of the company on the cheap, and planned to unload it onto other suckers at $54.20.  That's a tidy profit.  Too bad the market crashed!  Better luck next time!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: brokenbiscuits: purely performative

He bought close to 10% of the company on the cheap, and planned to unload it onto other suckers at $54.20.  That's a tidy profit.  Too bad the market crashed!  Better luck next time!


It struck me as a case where he recently read something like Predators Ball where they talk about greenmail.

And then he got in too deep with it when his threatened takeover was met with "yeah sure ok whatever"
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This is a weird dynamic...
Because his fans are forced to reconcile between two possibilities:
Either he is intentionally doing this back and forth to influence markets, which is wildly unethical and illegal.
Or he is not doing this intentionally, and he's a farking idiot.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Marcus Aurelius: brokenbiscuits: purely performative

He bought close to 10% of the company on the cheap, and planned to unload it onto other suckers at $54.20.  That's a tidy profit.  Too bad the market crashed!  Better luck next time!

It struck me as a case where he recently read something like Predators Ball where they talk about greenmail.

And then he got in too deep with it when his threatened takeover was met with "yeah sure ok whatever"


He had Wall Street on board for $25b, Bone Saw for another couple b's, and who knows who on the rest of the world tour.  Print off the remaining debt out of junk bonds, and he's got the whole package without fronting any of his own fortune.  AND he'd have had Trump kissing his ass too.  We really dodged a bullet there.  The whole world dodged a bullet.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
dude is a farking clown.  You have wonder how better off Tesla or Space X would be without his dipshiatery.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
loginportal.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wring thread!  Whoops!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: One thing is clear, Musk definitely thinks that rules are for poor people.


Thank goodness this isn't true of the people *currently* running tech and social media companies.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fart And Smunny: This is a weird dynamic...
Because his fans are forced to reconcile between two possibilities:
Either he is intentionally doing this back and forth to influence markets, which is wildly unethical and illegal.
Or he is not doing this intentionally, and he's a farking idiot.


3) He's doing it intentionally -and- he's an idiot
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Elon is starting to remind me of my dad when he was loopy on pain killers after surgery and had no filter
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hi, literally no reasonable person would believe that Twitter has 5% or less bots/abandoned accounts/fake accounts

This is a scam. He is pumping and dumping the stock price
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pro-censorship fans rejoice! Hypocrisy needs to be hidden, not outed <3

Disclaimer: This is an opinion, not hate speech. Just because you don't want to hear other opinions or facts doesn't mean others should be stopped from being able to say it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Pro-censorship fans rejoice! Hypocrisy needs to be hidden, not outed <3

Disclaimer: This is an opinion, not hate speech. Just because you don't want to hear other opinions or facts doesn't mean others should be stopped from being able to say it.


How about the accounts of people who were suspended for cyber-stalking and harassment? Are they going to be unsuspended in the new Musk Regime so that these psychos can pick up where they left off harassing everyone from ex-GFs to total strangers?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: One thing is clear, Musk definitely thinks that rules are for poor people.


They mostly are
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hopefully a better business person will swoop in snoop in and buy it, while Musk is looking at archaic symbols to use as the name for his next kid.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A sample size of 100, that they project out to how many millions of accounts?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: brokenbiscuits: purely performative

He bought close to 10% of the company on the cheap, and planned to unload it onto other suckers at $54.20.  That's a tidy profit.  Too bad the market crashed!  Better luck next time!


And he didn't disclose when his ownership stake exceeded 5%, which is illegal. For that alone, the deal should be scrapped.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Pro-censorship fans rejoice! Hypocrisy needs to be hidden, not outed <3

Disclaimer: This is an opinion, not hate speech. Just because you don't want to hear other opinions or facts doesn't mean others should be stopped from being able to say it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: A sample size of 100, that they project out to how many millions of accounts?


Maybe Elon will tell us and can get sued for violating the NDA after he forks over that $1billion in failcash
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: dude is a farking clown.  You have wonder how better off Tesla or Space X would be without his dipshiatery.


Well, they wouldn't exist, so...
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GreenSun: <censored -click to show low quality bait->


what's up with this Fark?
 
alice_600 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: DarnoKonrad: dude is a farking clown.  You have wonder how better off Tesla or Space X would be without his dipshiatery.

Well, they wouldn't exist, so...


Musk reminds me of a cult leader has yet to kill everyone with Kool-aide and matching sneakers.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

alice_600: Tanqueray: DarnoKonrad: dude is a farking clown.  You have wonder how better off Tesla or Space X would be without his dipshiatery.

Well, they wouldn't exist, so...

Musk reminds me of a cult leader has yet to kill everyone with Kool-aide and matching sneakers.


His followers will die in a lithium battery fire in one of his narrow underground tunnels.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: his narrow underground tunnels.


Someone has got to explain to me how a one-lane tunnel is useful to anybody.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: brokenbiscuits: purely performative

He bought close to 10% of the company on the cheap, and planned to unload it onto other suckers at $54.20.  That's a tidy profit.  Too bad the market crashed!  Better luck next time!


from the scrambling he's been doing, it seems the plan was far less thought out than that.

My best guess. He thought that the Twitter board would embrace him and not put a 15% cap on his stock buying in exchange for that board seat. He was then going to mobilize his cult to buy twitter stock ("to the moon") and proxy vote in a board that he approved of and that would make him CEO.

When that didn't work he had to McGruber it, and dress Grimes up like Hass Bender to make the deal. Wait, no, nevermind, he had no alternative plans.
 
Cormee
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe he could buy fark instead
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Ivo Shandor: his narrow underground tunnels.

Someone has got to explain to me how a one-lane tunnel is useful to anybody.


Something something exit only?
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So he's moving from Crypto pump and dumps to other pump and dump venues. As predicted he's not actually going to buy Twitter. His Musketeers now need to work out the mental gymnastics to justify this crap from their God. Apparently when you're rich enough, the SEC will look the other way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tanqueray: Ivo Shandor: his narrow underground tunnels.

Someone has got to explain to me how a one-lane tunnel is useful to anybody.


Because options slow down the whole thing
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GreenSun: Pro-censorship fans rejoice! Hypocrisy needs to be hidden, not outed <3

Disclaimer: This is an opinion, not hate speech. Just because you don't want to hear other opinions or facts doesn't mean others should be stopped from being able to say it.


Just because you may have something you want to say, that doesn't mean other people are obligated to let you use their proprietary megaphones.

No one is being stopped from saying anything just because Twitter refuses to publish it for them.

/now, you could argue for instance that social media should be regulated as a public utility, but I doubt you'd like where that took you either
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.