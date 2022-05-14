 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Queck   (twitter.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

902 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That whole Twitter account is golden, holy crap
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I mean
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you feel like a queck, sometimes you don't.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People have been doodling weird shiat for centuries...
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¿Queck?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behold, the field in which I grow my ducks. Lay thine eyes upon it, thou shalt see it is barren
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trouble up mill?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
belbev.asiaView Full Size
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read this in Canadian
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaka, when the walls fell
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image 425x426]
I mean


That fish looks like it is pissed because its feet hurt.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x426]
I mean


*right click*
Save as...
thatsbait.jpg
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: People have been doodling weird shiat for centuries...


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size


Tell me about it.
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image 425x318]


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"HERE!"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Queck! Let's get out of here. If your wife sees us like this...
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ducks say quack.

Kiwi ducks say queck.
 
EL EM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Trouble up mill?


Sommink about the treadle.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: [Fark user image 425x305]


Ergot.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

EL EM: ImpendingCynic: Trouble up mill?

Sommink about the treadle.


What on earth does that mean?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 267x180]


Forever more, I'm reading that in the voice of King Zøg Grunkwitz
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: [Fark user image image 425x305]


There is an entire series of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be before the major vowel shifts of a century or two later?
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: EL EM: ImpendingCynic: Trouble up mill?

Sommink about the treadle.

What on earth does that mean?


It's reference to old comedy sketch, but that's not important right now
 
Truthman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: EL EM: ImpendingCynic: Trouble up mill?

Sommink about the treadle.

What on earth does that mean?


Honestly, how would I know?
 
Hagbardr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: EL EM: ImpendingCynic: Trouble up mill?

Sommink about the treadle.

What on earth does that mean?


I don't know. I wasn't expecting the Spanish Inquisition!
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gordon Bennett: Ducks say quack.

Kiwi ducks say queck.


South African ducks, too.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.