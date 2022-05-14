 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 889: "The Birds and the Bees"
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: The Birds and the Bees

Description: Show us pictures of (literal, not figurative) birds and/or bees.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image

Steller's Jay

Steller's Jay
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image


Goose fight


Goose fight
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image


Honey bee


Honey bee
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Fark user image


Brown Creeper


Brown Creeper
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Sodden Bee

Wet bee on a coneflower after some rain.

Sodden Bee

Wet bee on a coneflower after some rain.
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cardinal with a slightly wacky expression
 
Morchella [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user image

Pileated Woodpecker

Pileated Woodpecker
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0787 (2) - Copy

by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/pelican overhead
//Surf City, NC
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image


Sandhill Crane


Sandhill Crane
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user image


Killdeer


Killdeer
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Juvenile bald eagle?

All taken at Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge.  If you live near any wildlife refuge and have a telephoto or supertelephoto, go there with an empty memory card and a fresh battery or two.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0783 (2) -

Copy by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Pelican and Cormorant
//Surf City, NC
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Cardinal In The Snow"


"Cardinal In The Snow"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Ibises"


"Ibises"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Yellowish Bird"


"Yellowish Bird"
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The bees collecting from these black sage plants were picking up white pollen on their heads
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Three young Say's Phoebes hiding in a tree
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not all bees are honey bees! This Nomad Bee (genus Nomada) is a kleptocrat... er... 'kleptoparasitic' bee that lays its eggs in other solitary bees' nests.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_2297 by Jonathan, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Chuck Will's Widow by Jonathan, on Flickr

A seldom seen Chuck Will's Widow
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gr. Blue Heron by Jonathan, on Flickr

A great blue heron in a tree
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tree Swallow by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Red-Winged Blackbird Yelling at Me by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bottoms Up Duck by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
betawulf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Pacific wren fledgling

Pacific wren fledgling
 
