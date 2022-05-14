 Skip to content
(NPR)   Kansas man finds a mythical-looking ax with a root for a handle in his front yard. With pic of worried looking dog   (npr.org) divider line
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]


IKR, you would think he would have learned to hold on to a weapon by now.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]


imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Clearly, this is the root from an anvil-tree.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Uh.. it looks like a useless lump of dull rusty metal with a stick jammed into it.

I guess some people's expectations for "mythical axe" are pretty farking low.
 
pheelix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dog's worried because he knows what Clavicus Vile wants the Kansas man to do with that axe.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, having pulled the ax out of the ground, does this mean he's now king of all Kansas?
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Decker said he plans to sell the ax to pocket some much-needed cash.

I mean... good luck?

That's just a normal axe head that a tree happened to grow through, it's worth maybe twenty bucks for the internet meme value.  How old does he imagine an axe head of definitely post-1950s manufacture in a design still machined with some frequency today is, exactly?

Like, I've got my grandfather's old wood-handled screwdrivers from the '50s, they're probably older than this and if I tried to find a collector to buy them I doubt I'd get a high enough offer to cover the shipping.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dog:  I've seen this movie.  I'm out.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Matthew Decker shows the size of the ax for scale.

He has a baby arm, so it must be tiny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drearyx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Reddit posts picked up by NPR. Great.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: So, having pulled the ax out of the ground, does this mean he's now king of all Kansas?


I am afraid so

/poor guy
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Drearyx: Reddit posts picked up by NPR. Great.


...and finally picked up by Fark. Enjoy your trough, free-thinker.
 
