 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SoraNews24)   You know that guy who accidentally got 46.3 million yen which was the entire town's COVID-19 relief? He's apparently a ninja as well   (soranews24.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Floppy disk, Money, Asahi Shimbun, Nikkan Sports, Law, Payment, Yamaguchi Prefecture, town of Abu  
•       •       •

736 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2022 at 10:30 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
obviously.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"accidentally"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ooooo - he's $7 richer than he was last week, big deal.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How long would that amount last in Thailand?
He only has to hide for 10 years until the lawsuit is invalid.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
$300k isn't chump change, but it isn't "live the rest of your life on the run" money, either.  What an idiot.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: $300k isn't chump change, but it isn't "live the rest of your life on the run" money, either.  What an idiot.


He doesn't have to run forever.
He didn't break any law.
They filed a civil suit against him.
If he doesn't show up and payback in 19 years, it's invalid.
From the article:
This left officials in an awkward position legally, since they technically gave him the money through an error and it wasn't exactly stealing in the crystal-clear sense of the crime. They consulted lawyers and law enforcement, and on 12 May finally took action by filing a lawsuit against the man, demanding 51.16 million yen ($397,000) made up of the amount he took plus legal fees.

On the other hand, he still isn't technically being charged with a crime, so maybe the police won't go looking for him. According to a lawyer interviewed by Nikkan Gendai, the lawsuit will go forward in his absence and is pretty much guaranteed to go in the town's favor. However, after 10 years the order to pay damages will become invalid, and essentially he will have gotten away with it if things remain the way they are.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He flipped out and killed people?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Thosw: He flipped out and killed people?


Do they have white supremacists in Japan?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Thosw: He flipped out and killed people?

Do they have white supremacists in Japan?


Kind of. Sort of. It's about 99.9% of the entire country.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Thosw: He flipped out and killed people?

Do they have white supremacists in Japan?


Sort of but not really the same thing ...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokyo_subway_sarin_attack
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From the Milton school of ninja

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"This left officials in an awkward position legally, since they technically gave him the money through an error and it wasn't exactly stealing in the crystal-clear sense of the crime."

A crime, no, it was a gift, he took the gift and moved, bye bye.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The suspect and his lover at Mt. Fiji.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: $300k isn't chump change, but it isn't "live the rest of your life on the run" money, either.  What an idiot.


You could live ok on that at various locations in South East Asia. It is not 5 star restaurants and private jets rich, but you can get a good home and live comfortably for years and years even if you choose not to work. Live there for 11-12 years until the statute of limitations runs out if you want to go back to Japan or just start a new life.  He is 24, if he doesn't live outrageous it is a hell of a jumpstart to have the equivelent of 360k US without any debt.
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was really pissed off that this guy did not give the money back. Very bad show. Poor sportsmanship and decidedly un-Japanese.
 
palelizard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thosw: He flipped out and killed people?


No, ninjas flip in, kill people, then flip out.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.