 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Big E Radio)   Noise Factor comes to you at 10:30 PM ET on Big E Radio. Recap of the first live show in a long time and a set with Misery Signals, Comeback Kid, and Cancer Bats. Also a tribute to the late Chris Cornell and some Super Heavy Goat Ass just because   (bigeradio.com) divider line
24
    More: Live  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2022 at 10:00 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can I make a request for 'Tire Me' by RAtM?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So does anyone from Big-E ever drop by to see why you're always talking about Fark?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Ewww, Kerry's doing a Metalica show
//now I have to try to remember to turn the radio back on in an hour & a half
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: So does anyone from Big-E ever drop by to see why you're always talking about Fark?

[Fark user image 850x716]

/Ewww, Kerry's doing a Metalica show
//now I have to try to remember to turn the radio back on in an hour & a half


I imagine when he calls us out "RT, Q&D, Jason" people listening are like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ponzholio: Can I make a request for 'Tire Me' by RAtM?


One of my favourites!!

You bet, my friend!
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I have a serious head cold and sinus headache.  So keep it down tonight.  Maybe some Enya and Sigur Ros....

/Flames suck... long and hard.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: So does anyone from Big-E ever drop by to see why you're always talking about Fark?

[Fark user image 850x716]

/Ewww, Kerry's doing a Metalica show
//now I have to try to remember to turn the radio back on in an hour & a half


Far as I know, Kerry is the only one who has come over to Fark.

Well, also my mentor, Todd. Fark is, after all, where I met him.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: I have a serious head cold and sinus headache.  So keep it down tonight.  Maybe some Enya and Sigur Ros....


For you? Sure.


/Flames suck... long and hard.

I don't feel great about tomorrow, not gonna lie.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Recoil Therapy: So does anyone from Big-E ever drop by to see why you're always talking about Fark?

[Fark user image 850x716]

/Ewww, Kerry's doing a Metalica show
//now I have to try to remember to turn the radio back on in an hour & a half

Far as I know, Kerry is the only one who has come over to Fark.

Well, also my mentor, Todd. Fark is, after all, where I met him.


Well yeah, I was just amused at the thought of some Edmontonians dropping by to see what all the fuss was about ... & seeing that.

Of course, no true Edmontonian is listening to you at this particular moment in time to start with so there's that.

/between you guys quoting me & the timer going off, here I am
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well this is embarrassing.

This is last week's episode.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Starts off Season Three..." (reads headline again) Recap?

Is this just some stuff from last week & some new stuff or did you get lazy so you could watch hockey & told them to just play last week's again?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Well this is embarrassing.

This is last week's episode.


Ah ha, it's a Big Oil plot to get people to turn on the game...

/never trust those Big Oil types
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: "Starts off Season Three..." (reads headline again) Recap?

Is this just some stuff from last week & some new stuff or did you get lazy so you could watch hockey & told them to just play last week's again?


No. This is a station SNAFU.

This week's episode is exactly where it should be, but it appears last week's was mistakenly loaded.


In any case, I was going to be away next week, so the May 14th episode will air on May 21st.


SORRY EVERYONE!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pretty sick selection of Torche's 'Minions'.

I f*cking love this song.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well let's just see what happens.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
REBOOTING!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rev.K: This week's episode is exactly where it should be, but it appears last week's was mistakenly loaded.


So what you're saying is that I should, in about an hour, wake up the once again snoozing MrsRT so she can listen to your shout out?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HERE WE GO!!!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't know WTF happened, but this is now the correct episode.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow, that comment sure was spot on.
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Rev.K: SORRY EVERYONE!!


It's cool. I missed last week, so it's like I'm in a rock & roll time machine, and everyone's hanging from the floor joists? Hahaha, I don't even.  :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
{quizicaldogface}

Can we go back to last week's?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: {quizicaldogface}

Can we go back to last week's?


lulz
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.