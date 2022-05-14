 Skip to content
(The Philadelphia Inquirer)   New island emerges off New Jersey. State decrees it's for the birds   (inquirer.com) divider line
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "I understand that people want to protect the environment," said Michael Gremling, 57, who has been boating in the area for years. "But that thing is a mile or two around. It's huge, and I don't see why there couldn't be sharing of it. ... It's a sandbar, well, really a shoal. It's not an island. If it disappeared tomorrow, those birds would lay their eggs somewhere else and fly on."

The New Jersey coastline is 130 miles long. Take your stupid boat elsewhere.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
New New Jersey beach closed to the public, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds better than the last one

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Kubo: FTFA: "I understand that people want to protect the environment," said Michael Gremling, 57, who has been boating in the area for years. "But that thing is a mile or two around. It's huge, and I don't see why there couldn't be sharing of it. ... It's a sandbar, well, really a shoal. It's not an island. If it disappeared tomorrow, those birds would lay their eggs somewhere else and fly on."

The New Jersey coastline is 130 miles long. Take your stupid boat elsewhere.


How many miles of that are beaches open to private boaters?  While this is fine, it's definitely excessive. Just fence off 1/15th of it for the boaters, and people won't hate environmentalists.

/I have a plan to turn Manhattan back into the turtle habitat it should be.  I won't accept anything less than full restoration.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Minor Catastrophe [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"What right do they have to close an island for a couple of birds nests?" Martinovitch asked. "We've been going there longer than any birds have been there."

Let's tell him the fish and birds have been on this earth longer than his monkey grandfather.

The rage on his face will make a great tiktok video.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a great spot to nest for shore birds. No rats or cats, possibly no snakes. Give it to them.
 
