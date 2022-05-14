 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   "Water Street to Close in Anticipation of Flooding." If only there had been some way to know   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh boy! I hope they have a live stream.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
City officials are asking residents to follow posted signage, not pass barricades, and follow safety guidance.


lol that'll work.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Four feet and rising
 
qlenfg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here is a really scary MN flooding incident that blows off a huge grate in the highway:

7/3/1999 Traffic Camera Catches Storm Sewer Backing up 50 feet in the air
Youtube C1UvZv4NxJk
 
