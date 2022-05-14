 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Two more cases of monkeypox found in England, not linked to the previous case. There goes your trip for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
11
    More: Followup, Rash, Contact, Dr Colin Brown, Health care, new cases, close personal contact, Mary, Case  
•       •       •

257 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 14 May 2022 at 8:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Monkeypox is a rare viral infection from which most people recover in a few weeks, according to the NHS.

Reality is that 10% can die, so nice downplay.

Public Health England said monkeypox does not spread easily

It can spread via respiratory droplets, so there's that.  But I can see how not wanting to trigger another epidemic concern might be a very high priority for many.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think, ook, this Monkey Pox, ook ook, is a hoax cooked up, ook ook, by the liberal media. Ook. Now if you'll excuse me, ook ook, I need to poop in my hand and throw it at someone, ook ook ook.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just finishing up The Demon in the Freezer. So, this is great.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I think, ook, this Monkey Pox, ook ook, is a hoax cooked up, ook ook, by the liberal media. Ook. Now if you'll excuse me, ook ook, I need to poop in my hand and throw it at someone, ook ook ook.


So how would we be able to contrast the symptoms w/ normal Scottish behavior?
/ducks
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So two more cases and we get the whole paw?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Patient 0: Heston
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: Monkeypox is a rare viral infection from which most people recover in a few weeks, according to the NHS.

Reality is that 10% can die, so nice downplay.

Public Health England said monkeypox does not spread easily

It can spread via respiratory droplets, so there's that.  But I can see how not wanting to trigger another epidemic concern might be a very high priority for many.


Pretty sure it can spread via contact with monkeys as well. And seeing how Toronto is awash in organ grinders, this is a concern. Especially when you don't give them a peanut, and they go mental and bite you.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 636x482]

Patient 0: Heston


Once you get over Monkey Pox, they can get their filthy hands all over you and not effect you.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ghastly: I think, ook, this Monkey Pox, ook ook, is a hoax cooked up, ook ook, by the liberal media. Ook. Now if you'll excuse me, ook ook, I need to poop in my hand and throw it at someone, ook ook ook.


Jonathan Coulton - De-Evolving [H.Q.]
Youtube I9SzIJu22yA
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.