(BNO News)   Racist Rampage at a grocery store, live streamed to you via Twitch, presenting numerous bodies. This is America   (bnonews.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ, he's livestreaming it.

"A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, outlined his motive for Saturday's attack. In the document, he describes himself as an 18-year-old man and self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.

"If there's one thing I want you to get from these writings, it's that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number," the document says. "To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.""
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "If there's one thing I want you to get from these writings, it's that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number," the document says. "To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.""


"Pro-Life"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number," the document says.

"And so I'm going to go kill some people, that will cause more white people to suddenly exist" he continued crazily.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens when the MAGA cult is allowed to continue.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass murderer or Tucker Carlson?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine how bad this would be if he'd been armed with chalk.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember folks:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love being a part of his equation like that.

Makes me feel super important.
Very human.
 
Primum non nocere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he hasn't already, he won't ever procreate going forward. So there's that.

/ did not think his cunning racist plan through
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just you're typical trumper.  what's his fark handle?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's totally going to get him kicked off of Twitch.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also posted an online manifesto in which he described himself as a white supremacist.

Guys lets calm down until all the facts are known. His motivation could have been anything, and it is probably a Soros-led Antifa False Flag Operation.

1000% chance that same message has been posted in earnest more than 100 times already somewhere on the 'net.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Buffalo Police Department confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody.

Sounds about white.

'Murica.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No this isn't America. It's social media.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grizwald [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too soon to talk about twitch control?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Man, that's totally going to get him kicked off of Twitch.


What, was he playing copyrighted music during the shooting?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The right to bear arms is the dumbest thing since the bible.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
106 pages?

Either he writes really big or really unhinged.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Jesus christ, he's livestreaming it.

"A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, outlined his motive for Saturday's attack. In the document, he describes himself as an 18-year-old man and self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.

"If there's one thing I want you to get from these writings, it's that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number," the document says. "To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.""


These Supreme Court leaks are getting out of hand.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Jesus christ, he's livestreaming it.

"A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, outlined his motive for Saturday's attack. In the document, he describes himself as an 18-year-old man and self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.

"If there's one thing I want you to get from these writings, it's that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number," the document says. "To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.""


"Artificial insemination may become necessary as, I'm told, strictly a rumor, that some young men cannot maintain an erection while in the presence of a woman, even if such a young man were capable of finding himself in the presence of a woman, which may not be possible even for some obviously heroic white men."
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Man, that's totally going to get him kicked off of Twitch.


Nah, he's not showing any boobies or using copyrighted music. They'll probably be cool with it.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: No this isn't America. It's social media.


What do you think America is in 2022?
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"False flag to take the gunz and make Nazis look bad!" in 3...2...1...
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sorry, but killing people won't make me decide to have 1.06 more children. The 1.0 we have now is plenty!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Primum non nocere: If he hasn't already, he won't ever procreate going forward. So there's that.

/ did not think his cunning racist plan through


You have way too much faith in our justice system.  It only takes one individual out of 12 to put him back on the street.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he surrendered amicably.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BNO News is not publishing the document released by the shooter.

Already schd
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Remember folks:
[Fark user image image 850x903]


Is that the number 14 St. Joseph the somewhat Divine on the hill ballistic missile?
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Primum non nocere: If he hasn't already, he won't ever procreate going forward. So there's that.

/ did not think his cunning racist plan through


Conjugal visits.

106 pages?

Prolly 90% Trump and Carlson quotes.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was he acting on Tucker's orders? Hannity's? Bannon's? Ingraham's? All of the above?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This country needs a white supremacist enema. Years ago.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: BNO News is not publishing the document released by the shooter.


Already scheduled to be released by Fox News.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should stop with the superior stuff...oh and burn in farking hell
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But but but whatabout BLM and and ANTIFA, huh? And Pelosi, AOC, Hillary....transgender mooslim uh whargarbllll!
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: So was he acting on Tucker's orders? Hannity's? Bannon's? Ingraham's? All of the above?


Manchen and Simena, with arms from DeSantis.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Take a bow, Tucker.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

thorpe: Jesus christ, he's livestreaming it.

"A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, outlined his motive for Saturday's attack. In the document, he describes himself as an 18-year-old man and self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.


So can we officially declare them terrorists yet?

/no I didn't think so
//too soon
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Literal Nazi's are experimenting on the world's population with a virus they don't understand.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

TwoHead: I am sorry, but killing people won't make me decide to have 1.06 more children. The 1.0 we have now is plenty!


Hey, at least the math isn't as bad for you at this point as it is for those of us who already have 2.0 and are wondering how we're supposed to get the 0.6.
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are other (insert skin color/race) that are racial supremacist, but the only one the media constantly talks about, are white Europeans
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Didn't we already do this for today?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: 106 pages?

Either he writes really big or really unhinged.


That's really only the equivalent of one van, though.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Relax guys. This is just another in a long series of unrelated lone wolf attacks who all happen to align with white supremacist conspiracy theories. It's not like there's major political forces putting those conspiracy theories on national TV or anything.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thorpe: Jesus christ, he's livestreaming it.

"A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, outlined his motive for Saturday's attack. In the document, he describes himself as an 18-year-old man and self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.

"If there's one thing I want you to get from these writings, it's that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number," the document says. "To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.""


He could be a supreme court justice with a rant like that.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tops never stops, savingkilling you more!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

King Something: The Buffalo Police Department confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody.

Sounds about white.

'Murica.


Personally I hoped he'd been shot dead.

I guess NY doesn't have the death penalty either.

/Shame, if so.
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: This country needs a white supremacist enema. Years ago.


I'm not putting any white supremacists up my butt, no thanks.

/hawt feminists, maybe
//if there's enough vodak
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Primum non nocere: If he hasn't already, he won't ever procreate going forward. So there's that.

/ did not think his cunning racist plan through


Self-identifying as an incel is a vicious cycle.

Women reject me-> Women are stupid-> Women owe me sex-> women not having sex with me is a societal failing-> I need a reason for it to be a societal failing-> white women aren't having enough babies-> non-white women are having too many babies-> Women reject me
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.