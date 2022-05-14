 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   House abandoned for 60 years leaves clues about what life was like in the 1920s--wait, what?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
14
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.thisamericanlife.org/199/house-on-loon-lake
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kitchen appears to be the hub of the home and hanging up in there Kyle discovered a calendar dated 1988.

So, it's been abandoned for between 34 and 102 years. Maybe.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The kitchen appears to be the hub of the home and hanging up in there Kyle discovered a calendar dated 1988.

So, it's been abandoned for between 34 and 102 years. Maybe.


That Beko cooker looks about twenty years old. Beko only started selling in the UK thirty years ago.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Urban Exploring = hipster/PC term for illegal trespass
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No, surely not!  No one was even alive back then!
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When someone says "30 years ago" and you're thinking the 60s but they mean the 90s.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Urban Exploring = hipster/PC term for illegal trespass


Jfc. The concept of ownership really rots people's minds and makes them yearn for an absence of freedom and pine for fascism.
FTTL.
 
Cormee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
farking kip
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There was an electric space heater under the piano.
Now, they've been around for awhile but not from the 1920's.
At least I don't believe they were around then.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He has an odd stance / posture
Who stands and / or walks like that?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
House appears to have all mod cons.  Great album.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trik: He has an odd stance / posture
Who stands and / or walks like that?


JK8Fan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So that is what a hoarder's home is considered now?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: Trik: He has an odd stance / posture
[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 850x478]
Who stands and / or walks like that?

[Fark user image 293x172]


