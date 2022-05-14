 Skip to content
(NPR)   A closer look at the burqa's return to Afghanistan, and what it might suggest for upcoming women's fashion trends in red states   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Sad, Taliban, retreat of the Taliban, international agencies, United States, Afghanistan, refugee groups, women, International Security Assistance Force  
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In before it's explained how liberating they actually are
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meh, I see these symbols of Religious Opression in Ontario often enough.
Usually with 5 or more kids running around them so it's absolutely no suprise that Islamic Paradise would be forcing them on women.
 
August11
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So vast a prison.
 
mute_ants
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ban the burqa, don't ban the burqa. Burqas for some, tiny American flag for others?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nuke afghanistan into submission.
Problem solved.

If they wont become secular, keep nuking them untile they do.  Nothing else will work.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is callous, but the Afghans had their chance to defend their modern way of life. There can be a million debates about shaping the nation of Afghanistan externally, but to put it bluntly NATO and the US failed. We knew we failed at least a decade back. We knew they were going to collapse when the west left. We gave them the best option to evacuate when we did, but so many without the means are trapped. My heart goes out to them, but it is hardened by their absolute failure to defend themselves. We see what a motivated, NATO and US trained nation can do in Ukraine. But I guess what we all failed to realize or acknowledge was the lack of an Afghan Nation, but I had hoped to see a modicum of resistance from the everyday population.

/year of my life and many years of many other were wasted training their armed forces and securing their nation
//3502 coalition soldier lives lost, tens to hundreds of thousands of civilians killed for 15 years of "stability"
///Yes, I'm bitter, there was potential but they couldn't see past their nose. Good luck China, your turn.
 
Trik
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't worry Joe intends to cry for them later next week.
hollywoodlife.comView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why would "red states" have women wear too much coverings? Sure they're usually religious, but that doesn't mean they abhor beauty and femininity. They show off their sexy curves and wear bikinis and other revealing outfits, just like how the fat acceptance movement does. Some people are religious, but some are TOO religious to the point that they cover themselves up so as to not titilate.
 
Mock26
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"But this week, just nine months after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan and pledged to respect the rights of women, their Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice announced that all women must be covered from head to toe, preferably in a burqa, and always accompanied by a male."

Who is the bigger moron, the person who believed the Taliban when they said they would respect the rights of women or the people who are shocked when the Taliban went back on its word?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: "But this week, just nine months after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan and pledged to respect the rights of women, their Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice announced that all women must be covered from head to toe, preferably in a burqa, and always accompanied by a male."

Who is the bigger moron, the person who believed the Taliban when they said they would respect the rights of women or the people who are shocked when the Taliban went back on its word?


I think those are the same people.  A Venn Diagram with one circle.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nuke afghanistan into submission.
Problem solved.

If they wont become secular, keep nuking them untile they do.  Nothing else will work.


We should take care of our own first.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I still picture 'em totally nude underneath. So much for modesty, amirite.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
this red state has no mask requirements
the blue ones want you to keep wearing them until all germs are killed.
so the blue ones have started with a mask to cover faces and that is a start to getting used to burkas !
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: AmbassadorBooze: Nuke afghanistan into submission.
Problem solved.

If they wont become secular, keep nuking them untile they do.  Nothing else will work.

We should take care of our own first.


I'm on board for nuking Texas.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Trik: Don't worry Joe intends to cry for them later next week.
[hollywoodlife.com image 620x349]


What do you suggest Biden do? Trump ordered American troops to withdraw on his way out. For the sake of argument, what would you do other than spray shiat on the internet anonymously?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
News from noicurristan?
 
