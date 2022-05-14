 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Um... Just kidding?
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So Glendale had a mandatory fire evacuation drill, but didn't bother to tell anyone it was a drill except maybe on Twitter?

And they alerted people as far away as Orange County?

And since when are these drills mandatory? Did they take attendance? What if you were at work?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got that alert ... and then a short while later their mea culpa.


I hope the Emergency Broadcast System isn't this flaky.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Chevy Chase Canyon Evacuation Exercise".
Celebrity-hosted outdoor group colon-detox routine?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wi nøt trei a høliday in Sweden this yër ?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Coud have been worse, I guess.
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Coud have been worse, I guess.


Frankly, that's how people post in the wrong thread.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Emergency Drill Messaging for the Chevy Chase Canyon Evacuation Exercise

Spies Like Us - Chevy Chase Holding a PressConference
Youtube -EdZEJfPPeM
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: hobnail: [Fark user image image 425x212]
Coud have been worse, I guess.

Frankly, that's how people post in the wrong thread.


I've done that. I just don't know how I did it.
 
