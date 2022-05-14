 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Jerkoff cop arrested   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Matthew Dominguez, Domestic violence  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someday this country will choose better people to carry a Glock everywhere, and wield the power of life and death over its' citizens.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course he was "cop arrested" meaning he stopped by court with his taxpayer-paid legal team to sign in and be ROR'ed immediately. No handcuffs or fingerprints or anything.

And now he's probably crying at home because he only gets his base salary and no overtime for the next few weeks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Louis C K tactic.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On the job?  Have you no self control?  Why do you think we gave you a body camera?  Go back to the station, upload the video and fap to it like a normal cop.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You wanted the cops to come but you don't want to see the process?  Prudes.

Hey, six grade Harry.  I got a bunch of stuff to tell you.  Eh, you won't listen anyhow.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: On the job?  Have you no self control?  Why do you think we gave you a body camera?  Go back to the station, upload the video and fap to it like a normal cop.


I thought I was given a camera on my phone so that I could record the activities of my penis, and share the memories with people.  Is that not accurate?

/LIDAR scanning tech for measurements!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty disturbed that he found a domestic violence call to be sexually stimulating.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like he has the mental makeup of becoming a.....

*puts on sunglasses*

..... Bad Lieutenant.
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Blue balls matter.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Again?


He's a serial masturbator.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nakmuay: [i.pinimg.com image 674x674]


I'd feel a lot better about this picture if I could see that guy's hands.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sorry for partying
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.