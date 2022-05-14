 Skip to content
(Vice)   Thai government celebrates cannabis legalization by giving out 1 million free plants to people to grow at home. US government celebrates 1 million homes seized for people growing cannabis   (vice.com) divider line
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:  Guy i used to know did all his growing in a shiatty old trailer in a RV park outside of town.

"Let them seize that piece of crap!"
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when you think someone couldn't possibly fark up legalization worse than DC, Thailand steps up and takes the trophy.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And while citizens will be able to grow unlimited amounts, they won't be allowed to use what they produce as it remains illegal to consume more than trace amounts of cannabis recreationally. Cannabis extracts containing more than 0.2 percent THC-the psychoactive element-remain on the narcotics list."

Republicans are taking copious notes on this beautifully crafted cruel fascism.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got an ounce of black market but off to the disp. For a cartridge. Don't trust those black market and the convenience of them is too good to not have one handy at all times.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you can grow unlimited amounts of marijuana but it can't contain more than .2% of THC. What the actual Fark. That's like telling people you can distill your own booze but it can't have any alcohol in it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what I'm getting is.
You can grow it but you can't smoke it?
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So what I'm getting is.
You can grow it but you can't smoke it?


Yes, they want it as a cash export crop without having everyone in the country getting high all the time. It's doomed to fail and fark up a bunch of people's lives just as badly as our system does. Just freaking legalize it already you dunderheads.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: So what I'm getting is.
You can grow it but you can't smoke it?


Or do anything else with it.  That THC limit is so low it can be used as a limbo bar for bed bugs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mochunk: I just got an ounce of black market but off to the disp. For a cartridge. Don't trust those black market and the convenience of them is too good to not have one handy at all times.


Why do you need to have it handy at all times?
Serious Q
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging by the average person's botany skills at taking care of houseplants, 99% of these plants will be dead in a week or two.

common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spleef420: Just when you think someone couldn't possibly fark up legalization worse than DC, Thailand steps up and takes the trophy.


It's not Thailand's fault that weed can't be legalized safely.

/now i need a shower
//and a hit
///or three
 
IDisME
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Canada.  We didn't even get a rock.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the GOP and the FDA assure me that marijuana is the most evil and dangerous narcotic known to man, and all those who even have a puff are deranged criminals who should be locked up for life!

Why are all these godless liberals hell bent on destroying society by legalizing it?!?!?!

But seriously, It's this lie and the 1000s of other lies told to us by our Government and the harm they've done to millions of working class citizens that has given rise to MAGA and conspiracy theories

Perhaps MAGA, though as extremist and misguided as they may be have a valid point: It's time for the end of the US Gov't as we know it.

However, the type of Government they want to replace it with is truly terrifying, and of course it's the GOP that stands steadfast against the reforms necessary to have a sane, rational and more transparent government, so I guess we are good and truly farked, because I really do think 2022 & 2024 will be the final slide into theocratic totalitarianism they've been working on achieving the last couple decades as the Dems stood idly by and let them gerrymander their way to absolute control of the Electoral College
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "And while citizens will be able to grow unlimited amounts, they won't be allowed to use what they produce as it remains illegal to consume more than trace amounts of cannabis recreationally. Cannabis extracts containing more than 0.2 percent THC-the psychoactive element-remain on the narcotics list."

Republicans are taking copious notes on this beautifully crafted cruel fascism.


They already did that, Mitch McConnel sponsored it and everything. Nobody ever told a bunch of law degree morons that organic chemistry can get around that by synthesizing their own new THC derivatives, some of which are stronger than the traditional natural one that was legislated. It's almost like letting scientifically illiterate morons write laws is stupid idea.

https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/how-mitch-mcconnell-accidentally-created-an-unregulated-thc-market/
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

robodog: Yes, they want it as a cash export crop without having everyone in the country getting high all the time.


Cash export. Also, convince Trevor and Gav on break from Sydney that it's totally legal, give them a day in a Bangkok prison, then see if their parents can come up with $20k to get them quietly sprung.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: So, you can grow unlimited amounts of marijuana but it can't contain more than .2% of THC. What the actual Fark. That's like telling people you can distill your own booze but it can't have any alcohol in it.


My guess is that vice doesn't understand how percentages work and the decimal got randomly thrown in
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Zizzowop: So, you can grow unlimited amounts of marijuana but it can't contain more than .2% of THC. What the actual Fark. That's like telling people you can distill your own booze but it can't have any alcohol in it.

My guess is that vice doesn't understand how percentages work and the decimal got randomly thrown in


I hate when I'm all set to have a good time, and then someone's period is early.
 
