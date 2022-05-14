 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   The European Center For Disease Prevention and Control has decided to abandon usage of the term 'subvariant' to label BA.4 and BA.5 legitimate Variants Of Concern. Get ready for the European Summer Of Death and the tourism to crematorium pipeline   (independent.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: PSA, Vaccination, variants BA, European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Immune system, European Centre, Booster dose, Covid cases, variants of concern  
•       •       •

303 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2022 at 3:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, pandemic is over.  Guy drowning in his own fluids out front should've told you
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PsychoticSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....Flesh eating yet?
 
robocopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't feel like registering. What's the tl;dr?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Variants of Unusual Contagiousness.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that headline read like a carnival barker!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A variant of concern:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just at a bar here in Azores and one of the bartenders sounded like he was coughing his lungs out. I noped the fark outta there as soon as I finished my beer. Thankfully it was outdoor seating. it's one of the more popular spots and if he's working tonight and has covid it'll be a farking super spreader shiat show.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I was just at a bar here in Azores and one of the bartenders sounded like he was coughing his lungs out. I noped the fark outta there as soon as I finished my beer. Thankfully it was outdoor seating. it's one of the more popular spots and if he's working tonight and has covid it'll be a farking super spreader shiat show.


That's literally every farking day on the subways. I don't think masks work when you're hacking up a lung for 30 minutes straight.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: I was just at a bar here in Azores and one of the bartenders sounded like he was coughing his lungs out. I noped the fark outta there as soon as I finished my beer. Thankfully it was outdoor seating. it's one of the more popular spots and if he's working tonight and has covid it'll be a farking super spreader shiat show.


By the time they're coughing, they're not nearly as infectious as they were before they were coughing.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: flappy_penguin: I was just at a bar here in Azores and one of the bartenders sounded like he was coughing his lungs out. I noped the fark outta there as soon as I finished my beer. Thankfully it was outdoor seating. it's one of the more popular spots and if he's working tonight and has covid it'll be a farking super spreader shiat show.

By the time they're coughing, they're not nearly as infectious as they were before they were coughing.


Ok that makes me feel better. Kinda
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pharmacy policy is to have all those collecting their Paxlovid do so at the drive-thru so as to avoid having a Covid+ patient indoors in close proximity to other pharmacy patients who tend to be acutely or chronically ill, ie, have underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk.

We had at least 3 awaiting their vax appts, 3 who just got vaxxed, & about 5 pts in line to pick up.

Guy just walked right through the crowd to the drop-off counter saying he was Covid+ & wondering how he could get a test & when his & his wife's Paxlovid would be ready.

Just letting y'all know, it's wild out there.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.