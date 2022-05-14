 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Are we really questioning if we should be bathing?   (cnn.com) divider line
72
    More: Strange, Hygiene, Bathing, Bathtub, Black Death, lot of progress, subject of the latest episode of my podcast, Mila Kunis, lot of other areas  
•       •       •

969 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2022 at 3:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'd think CNN could afford to not have such a mess of a website.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.


This.  As a kid, we bathed once a week unless we did something to get dirty.

As an adult, every other day or so.  Especially on days where I work from home.   I mean, I work with computers. It's not like I'm breaking a sweat.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: You'd think CNN could afford to not have such a mess of a website.


It loaded ?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have to shower 2twice a day.once to face the day,it wakes me and gets the crusties out of my eyes and I can get the night sweat off.
And before bed, because I get gritty.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I get the night sweats and wake up stinky so I need a daily shower to not be gross.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A daily shower is unnecessary but it is how I approach feeling "normal".   It's quite an addictive behavior.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Mugato: You'd think CNN could afford to not have such a mess of a website.

It loaded ?


Yeah, it loaded. It actually looks better on my phone than on my desktop but it's still a mess. Both platforms are pissed that I have an adblocker but let me through.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I work in a kitchen. Believe me you want me showering every day, and washing my hands several dozens of times a day.

I can't stand to be near me after a night on the line. Not going to subject my coworkers to days of accumulated sweat, oil, and grime, thank you.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So tune in to this week's podcast episode,

No, and there was nothing new in that article that wasn't covered in the article about not washing last week, or the week before that, or the week before that or...  So it's really just a plug.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The American Southwest better start thinking about stinking because we can't get afford the trajectory we're on. Phoenix is going to be the first American city to become a ghost town because of climate change and drought.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.


I post in the politics tab.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a Nigerian psychiatrist that was likely the most intelligent man I've ever met.
His assertment that was 'Americans shower too much'.
He smelled like nothing at all
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  Bathe every day please
Kthxbye
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.


I used to think that.
But I've stayed inside for a week watched Netflix and not done zip. And still dirty and smelly in 20 hours.
I'll sit there and think, how am I'm dirty? I haven't been outside.  I didn't so anything but sit here WTF
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet CNN hires washed up writers...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: kittyhas1000legs: Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.

This.  As a kid, we bathed once a week unless we did something to get dirty.

As an adult, every other day or so.  Especially on days where I work from home.   I mean, I work with computers. It's not like I'm breaking a sweat.


As an adult my body produces odors through sweat that I did not produce as a child.

I've been in local fandom on and off for thirty years, so I've had quite a bit of experience with people that bathe less often than most.  On average those people are somewhat ostracized, because most people don't like dealing with people whose grooming habits are significantly subpar.  I've also seen the fallout from coworkers (worked IT my whole career) who end up being sent to a director's office to be repraimanded for hygiene.

So yeah, most people that don't bathe daily don't bathe often enough either.  There are scant few that have figured out a less-than-daily bathing schedule that still manage to bathe often enough.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a sweater.  I'm moist most of the day, I need my daily shower.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My face, scalp and shoulder generate more oil in an hour than Texas ever did in its entire heyday.  So yeah, I wash daily.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly you have never been on TFD.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: I'm a sweater.  I'm moist most of the day, I need my daily shower.


I don't sweat at all.  Unless I'm outside and walking and it's 100F.
And I don't do that often. Still need a bath.
 
darch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sweat like a wildebeest. There is ZERO shot I'm not showering at least 3 times a day. Fark that.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.


So don't get in some daily exercise, and don't go outside, or clean the litter box your 8 cats share.

So, cool, i guess it does apply to most of fark.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the Black Death came along in the 14th century, Katherine said doctors believed "that you would be more likely to get the plague if you took warm baths, because they said, "Warm baths will open your pores and the disease will enter through the pores. "


That should be nominated for worst paragraph of the year. Here's why.

1) Did Katherine really say all that right after the Black Death came along? No, she said it recently. The sentence should be structured accordingly so it doesn't sound dumb.

2) It starts quoting her and ends with her quoting doctors of the 14th century, but not really quoting them, she's making that up to make her point. In any case they're missing some nested quote marks and are certain to get a compiler error unless they fix that.

3) Who is Katherine and why are we on a first-name basis with her? Oh yeah, she was mentioned in the previous paragraph. But for some reason we're using her first name rather than her last name, something I'm sure they'd do when referring to a man.

Anyway, back to the real topic: bathing.

I have no opinion.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stupid article and podcast. It's very simple.

if(me == stinky)
then bathe
else


That's it.
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do you wash your legs? - internet drama part 7
Youtube iXPq5ogjyK4
 
darkman2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could probably make due with a simple, low water usage sponge bath every day except for my hair.  And that's just easier to do in the shower than contorting myself in the sink and probably using about as much water (+ the sponge bath water) as the shower anyway.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in NYC. Most people here take two showers a day because nobody wants to get in to bed with the filth of the city on them and nobody wants to start their day without being clean.

Two (or more) showers a day is my vote.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: The American Southwest better start thinking about stinking because we can't get afford the trajectory we're on. Phoenix is going to be the first American city to become a ghost town because of climate change and drought.


And nothing of value will be lost
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: I have to shower 2twice a day.once to face the day,it wakes me and gets the crusties out of my eyes and I can get the night sweat off.
And before bed, because I get gritty.


I guess that would explain the night sweats.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biff Wellington III
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Married, with buddies that are jealous enough that if I smelled, they'd let me know.  Twice a week is good for me.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.


95 degrees out. 95% humidity. The walk from your front door to your car is enough. Go bathe.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darch: I sweat like a wildebeest. There is ZERO shot I'm not showering at least 3 times a day. Fark that.


OK, I read the entire Wikipedia article on wildebeests (gnus), and it didn't say a thing about sweating or smelling bad. Do they really sweat a lot?

That sounds like an amazing factoid to bring up during a party or at a bar. Could be a great pickup line -- "Hey, baby, I sweat like a wildebeest when I'm around you!"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole "you gotta smell good!" thing was invented by deodorant manufacturers at the turn of the 20th century. Before that, daily bathing and deodorant wearing was a foppish affectation.

You can stay clean without drenching yourself in gallons of water every day.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good idea to change into clean clothes if you're not going to shower that day.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Showering is a must before and after sex  so I shower at least twice a month!
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: I had a Nigerian psychiatrist that was likely the most intelligent man I've ever met.
His assertment that was 'Americans shower too much'.
He smelled like nothing at all


"Would you like to discuss anything today?"

"Nope. Just came in to sniff you. I like to sniff psychologists."

"I see. Are you sure there's nothing you'd like to discuss today?"
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOFX-Showerdays
Youtube RoxnjSWxqKE

Every day I do the same old thing, so why should I have to be clean?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just camped in the Smokies for 4 nights and the only place to bathe was an ice cold river.  I probably smelled like death.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: I had a Nigerian psychiatrist that was likely the most intelligent man I've ever met.
His assertment that was 'Americans shower too much'.
He smelled like nothing at all


Damn sexy Mbembe
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: kittyhas1000legs: Every day? To paraphrase Carlin, unless you work out, work outdoors, or otherwise come in contact with lots of filth daily, you don't need a shower every day. What a waste of water, fuel to heat the water, and soap/shampoo.

95 degrees out. 95% humidity. The walk from your front door to your car is enough. Go bathe.


I do not miss the days living in that climate.  Walking through the front door into soup is just awful.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: Showering is a must before and after sex  so I shower at least twice a month!


You dog!
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biff Wellington III: Married, with buddies that are jealous enough that if I smelled, they'd let me know.  Twice a week is good for me.


My wife is like that. Twice/week is fine. If it wasn't I'd let her know. I shower when I get home from work every day. Not because I smell, or particularly need to. Work in Sr. Healthcare. So on any given day there is probably a non-zero chance I have urine and/or feces on my clothes or body. So I shower every day. Days off? Not usually. Unless doing something that's making me sweaty.I can go a few days and still be presentable.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: Showering is a must before and after sex  so I shower at least twice a month!


/using that time frame I wouldn't have to shower since late 2015.

/HAHAHA uhh. WAHHHHHHH!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can get by with showering every other day, most of the time.  But I shower every day because it feels good and feeling clean gives me more energy.

I bought a stool to sit on in the shower, after having back surgery about 10 years ago.  I still use it every day.

Sitting under a stream of hot water with a 20oz mug of hot coffee is the absolute best way to wake up.

(Besides, it gives me a reason to ask mrs bughunter to apply lotion to my back.)

(And my front.)
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to take baths, fart and bite at the bubbles or you'll catch covid.
 
tumblepuppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are we bathing in?
Some options to consider:
Glory
Pathos
Sunshine
Moonlight
Adulation
Disgust
Confusion
Terror
Liquid? Perhaps:
Whisky
Urine
Milk
Acid
Water? Choose:
Fresh
Salt
Spring
Cold, warm, hot, boiling
Vitamin
Pond, lake, river, puddle
HOT LAVA
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i_dig_chicks: I'm a sweater.  I'm moist most of the day, I need my daily shower.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.