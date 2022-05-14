 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Philly Voice)   Road's closed, folks. all the big signs, the barricades, the Jersey Barriers, and the "Sidewalk closed" signs out front should have told ya   (phillyvoice.com) divider line
13
    More: Stupid, Natural gas, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, Sinkhole, Cheltenham Township officials, gigantic sinkhole, Church Road, proposed development, Cheltenham Township Emergency Management  
•       •       •

563 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2022 at 1:37 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they tried that hard to keep me away, there must be something valuable behind all those barriers!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BigMax: If they tried that hard to keep me away, there must be something valuable behind all those barriers!


If it's Jersey barriers, probably the smell!

/born, raised and living in New Jersey
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm for the George Carlin approach.
Remove all these warnings, from everything, and let the idiots remove themselves from the gene pool.

Humanity could use a good thinning out.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Roads are socializm.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"But by Monday, the township observed that lawbreaking motorists were simply going around the barricades. "

This happens by me all the time, or rather all the time whenever there's large construction.  Huge like 4x6 foot signs "ROAD CLOSED NO ENTRY" Then a second set of those signs 100m further down the road.  Reason being: the whole farking road is completely dug up.  Invariably, people driving past the signs and through the loose dirt to get...to a giant pit they have to turn around from.  Alternatively, one lane open for an entire mile because half the road is dug up and they've reduced traffic to one way.  Same thing: huge signs same size, "WRONG WAY ONE WAY TRAFFIC".  What do you get? Assholes who live 3/4 of the way down that road who won't drive an extra 60 seconds to go around the block, so they drive the wrong way against the flow of traffic.

Does this happen in other countries with similar/better traffic infrastructure? Or is it just because Americans don't really have to prove qualifications beyond a pulse to get a license for driving?
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people on here don't get the movie reference in subby's tagline?
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They were fixing a pipe by my house. They dug a big ol'  cube out of the road, about 9 feet on a side, with the intention of taking out the old pipe, putting in a new pipe, and filling it back in with road after. At least that was the thought.

Instead, people would drive around the gigantic orange barriers and fall in the hole. Every time I would come home from work, there would be a *completely different* car stuck face-first at a 90 degree angle with the ground, with its tail end sticking straight up in the air, having driven straight into the hole. And then occasionally throughout the day. They need a special tow truck with a wench to get the cars out of the hole, and as soon as they got one out, another one would fall in; it was a continuous chain of idiots.

Finally, the cop that was giving people tickets for 'disregarding a barricade' and falling in the hole realized that no one would 'disregard the barricade' while he was there, so he parked his police car with its blinky lights in front of the barricade and the city actually had cops guarding the hole 24/7 so people wouldn't jump in. Because people would do it at night, too. Because of course they did.

Finally, they replaced the pipe, way behind schedule because of all the idiots, and they pulled up the truck to fill in the hole. To do that, they would have to move the cop car out of the way for 30 seconds so the fill truck would have access to the hole to dump in the filling. But no one can fall in the hole in 30 seconds, right? Right? I think you can see where this was going.

As soon as the cop car nudged away, someone would gun it for the hole. This is our chance to fall in the hole! The guy claimed he 'didn't see' all the bright orange cones and barrels and barricades and the giant filling truck with yellow blinking lights and the police car sitting *right there* next to it, with its own red and blue lights. He didn't see any of that, apparently, and just rammed the whole shebang, and, you guessed it, fell in the hole.

Lesson learned: the only thing that stops people from driving off a cliff is that they don't want to ram a cop car. Ramming orange barrels and cones and barricades is okay, but we draw the line at ramming a cop car out of the way. If the way is not currently being physically blocked by a cop car, people will ram it. Even if there is obviously a giant hole on the other side.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "But by Monday, the township observed that lawbreaking motorists were simply going around the barricades. "

This happens by me all the time, or rather all the time whenever there's large construction.  Huge like 4x6 foot signs "ROAD CLOSED NO ENTRY" Then a second set of those signs 100m further down the road.  Reason being: the whole farking road is completely dug up.  Invariably, people driving past the signs and through the loose dirt to get...to a giant pit they have to turn around from.  Alternatively, one lane open for an entire mile because half the road is dug up and they've reduced traffic to one way.  Same thing: huge signs same size, "WRONG WAY ONE WAY TRAFFIC".  What do you get? Assholes who live 3/4 of the way down that road who won't drive an extra 60 seconds to go around the block, so they drive the wrong way against the flow of traffic.

Does this happen in other countries with similar/better traffic infrastructure? Or is it just because Americans don't really have to prove qualifications beyond a pulse to get a license for driving?


I was the public works director for Key West Florida for almost 10 years, I can confirm that if you put up a barricade people will drive around, over it, through it, whatever it takes, instead of going 2 minutes out of their way to follow the detour. During the 2005 hurricane season I had to close several roads most noteably South Roosevelt Blvd from the condos to Bertha for weeks because 1. Smathers Beach was on the four lane road 5' deep 2. the two land turn at Bertha was GONE as in washed into the ocean and only half a lane remained.

Put up 5 rows of 10' wide Type III barricades, signs everywhere saying the road is washed out, use Flager Ave etc, when we had the heavy equipment down there screening the sand to put back on the beach people would honk at and drive around my flagmen. They did not care, they would argue with PD about being allowed to drive that way to get to where ever because "this is the way I always go".

People are farking self important idiots.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zeroth Law [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: They were fixing a pipe by my house. They dug a big ol'  cube out of the road, about 9 feet on a side, with the intention of taking out the old pipe, putting in a new pipe, and filling it back in with road after. At least that was the thought.

Instead, people would drive around the gigantic orange barriers and fall in the hole. Every time I would come home from work, there would be a *completely different* car stuck face-first at a 90 degree angle with the ground, with its tail end sticking straight up in the air, having driven straight into the hole. And then occasionally throughout the day. They need a special tow truck with a wench to get the cars out of the hole, and as soon as they got one out, another one would fall in; it was a continuous chain of idiots.

Finally, the cop that was giving people tickets for 'disregarding a barricade' and falling in the hole realized that no one would 'disregard the barricade' while he was there, so he parked his police car with its blinky lights in front of the barricade and the city actually had cops guarding the hole 24/7 so people wouldn't jump in. Because people would do it at night, too. Because of course they did.

Finally, they replaced the pipe, way behind schedule because of all the idiots, and they pulled up the truck to fill in the hole. To do that, they would have to move the cop car out of the way for 30 seconds so the fill truck would have access to the hole to dump in the filling. But no one can fall in the hole in 30 seconds, right? Right? I think you can see where this was going.

As soon as the cop car nudged away, someone would gun it for the hole. This is our chance to fall in the hole! The guy claimed he 'didn't see' all the bright orange cones and barrels and barricades and the giant filling truck with yellow blinking lights and the police car sitting *right there* next to it, with its own red and blue lights. He didn't see any of that, apparently, and just rammed the whole shebang, and, you guessed it, fell in the hole.

Lesson learned: the only thing that stops people from driving off a cliff is that they don't want to ram a cop car. Ramming orange barrels and cones and barricades is okay, but we draw the line at ramming a cop car out of the way. If the way is not currently being physically blocked by a cop car, people will ram it. Even if there is obviously a giant hole on the other side.


I would love to see their insurance deny their claims. Suffer you idiots.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile in the same county down the street from my house they've left this farking sinkhole just sit for a month now.  I knew it was in for the farking long haul when they surrounded them with giant cement blocks and installed permanent detour signage (their own posts and everything) 😡
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.