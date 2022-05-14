 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man gets that sinking feeling when he falls asleep on his couch only to wake up in a narco-tunnel   (mexiconewsdaily.com) divider line
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would sue the people that built the tunnel. Then go into hiding.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I would be stoked if someone built me a secret tunnel on my property.
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I found a secret tunnel but it's full of shiat.
 
AnotherBrian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He should just think of it as a two-way friendship tube.
 
Katwang
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I hate to be the bearer of bad news. Sinko de Mayo was a few days ago.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Picture is the epitome of, "Well, there's your problem."
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
