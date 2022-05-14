 Skip to content
(WISN Milwaukee)   Why do we even have a clock anymore?   (wisn.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
17 people shot, 10 arrests, and 9 guns recovered. Wow, that's some polite society!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gotta have something to practice on.

image.shutterstock.comView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How else are we to tell time? Our flashing VCRs?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: How else are we to tell time? Our flashing VCRs?


vcr?  is that a newer, more insidious form of crt to fear?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 17 people shot, 10 arrests, and 9 guns recovered. Wow, that's some polite society!


Weird thing to celebrate, but ok. I guess if you guys used a scoreboard it would be too obvious.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno what clock you mean when there were several shooters involved and nobody died.
That's just a Thursday afternoon.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davynelson: I dunno what clock you mean when there were several shooters involved and nobody died.
That's just a Thursday afternoon.


What do you mean, 17 people were shot and nobody died?
*searches for other articles*
Oh. It was a Bucks-Celtics game. The Celtics ran roughshod over the Bucks to force a 7th game. I can understand why disgruntled Bucks would not only open fire, but also be unable to shoot effectively...

/Ha.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davynelson: I dunno what clock you mean when there were several shooters involved and nobody died.
That's just a Thursday afternoon.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was a time clock card machine.
Mornin' Ralph; Mornin' Sam. (Ralph Wolf & Sam Sheepdog)
Youtube ECa1toPGth4
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AquaTatanka: Thoreny: How else are we to tell time? Our flashing VCRs?

vcr?  is that a newer, more insidious form of crt to fear?


Only by beta macks.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say they've arrested ten people in the case, recovering nine guns from the scene.


We're going to have to check in with the official scorer.   This seems less like a "mass shooting" and more "gunfight at the OK Corral" material
 
knobmaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: 17 people shot, 10 arrests, and 9 guns recovered. Wow, that's some polite society!


Okay, but no one died.  Clearly, firearms instruction is not up to par in Milwaukee.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Magorn: Police say they've arrested ten people in the case, recovering nine guns from the scene.


We're going to have to check in with the official scorer.   This seems less like a "mass shooting" and more "gunfight at the OK Corral" material


Side note, I saw Tombstone for the first time last week
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
These urban youths are just celebrating their culture. Its not your place to judge!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"If we had a war, we could send all of these angry and mentally unstable people to the front line, and they could be shooting each other and the enemy.  It would bring a lot of stability to the situation back home.  It's too bad we don't have conscription anymore to help out with things like that."

- Brian Boitano
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wisconsin really needs to employ armed teens from Illinois full time to keep their streets safe.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'd like to take this opportunity to debut my latest bracelet offering.  PayPal only, please.

Fark user image

(What Would Yosemite Sam Do?)
 
cryptozoophiliac [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A SNAKE!
 
Pextor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jobs! Someone has to reset the clock. It's a full time job.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Chicago we call this "the weekend"
 
Flincher
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is just a preview of what is to come. It is going to get a hell of a lot worse once the SC overturns Roe v. Wade, gay marriage, LGTBQ rights, and interracial marriage.
 
Aggressively Mellow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More of an egg timer at this point.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Because we've stopped distinguishing between the kinds of shootings that the meme was invented for and larger-scale gang violence?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Didn't we also just have an article about the courts or something allowing access to semi automatic fire arms to younger people? Really should just throw out the clock at this point since America is so good at shooting itself in the foot all the time while someone makes a profit off our suffering.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: 17 people shot, 10 arrests. Wow, that's some polite society!


Hopefully they'll all lose their carry permits once the dust settles on this tragedy.
 
AeAe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is the consequence of a society obsessed with gun ownership. This will continue.
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gangs and bad aim.  That's stormtrooper level accuracy.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes we do subby, but we do our measurements in Planck-times now (5.39 × 10-44 )
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flincher: This is just a preview of what is to come. It is going to get a hell of a lot worse once the SC overturns Roe v. Wade


I don't think you're supposed to say that out loud.
 
jso2897
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The whole thing about making something ubiquitous, and readily available to all is that it will also be available to "those people", who aren't respectable and good, like you and other people who look like you.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
americans are too stupid and irresponsible to own guns. take them all away. for farks sake. savages
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Magorn: Police say they've arrested ten people in the case, recovering nine guns from the scene.


We're going to have to check in with the official scorer.   This seems less like a "mass shooting" and more "gunfight at the OK Corral" material

Side note, I saw Tombstone for the first time last week


Do you have a huckleberry in your life?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is just run-of-the-mill "urban" crime and therefore the fault of the Democrats.
This shooting has nothing to do with guns.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Thoreny: How else are we to tell time? Our flashing VCRs?

vcr?  is that a newer, more insidious form of crt to fear?


A VCR without a CRT was pretty useless.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A shot clock speeds up the game?
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
We don't.
We never did.
Some jerk thought it was funny, and other jerks thought they could twist it to their own political advantage.
But it was never real, or a thing.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magorn: Police say they've arrested ten people in the case, recovering nine guns from the scene.


We're going to have to check in with the official scorer.   This seems less like a "mass shooting" and more "gunfight at the OK Corral" material


Yeah, more like mass shoot out
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The mass shooting happened nearly two hours after three people were shot near MLK & Highland.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To be fair, it did happen near the "Deer district", so maybe they were just misguided hunters?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of, well, whoever's around.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of, well, whoever's around.


But never with priest or supreme court justice blood, even though they're the tyrants.
 
pdieten [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: The mass shooting happened nearly two hours after three people were shot near MLK & Highland.
[Fark user image 540x462]


Funny thing about that.

MLK Drive in Milwaukee was once known as 3rd Street. When MLK Drive was originally created, the city fathers refused to rename the section of 3rd through downtown, including the area where this happened.

It was just in January of this year that the city finally finished the job and renamed the portion of the street crossing Highland from 3rd Street to MLK Drive.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But the guns, are they OK?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

knobmaker: Private_Citizen: 17 people shot, 10 arrests, and 9 guns recovered. Wow, that's some polite society!

Okay, but no one died.  Clearly, firearms instruction is not up to par in Milwaukee.


The rule of thumb for shootings is when illegal guns are involved, the ratio of dead people to shots fired is low.

When legal guns are involved, there is usually a higher ratio of dead people to shots fired.

You can watch for this in future stories to see if I'm right.
 
robxiii
‘’ less than a minute ago  
 10 people involved, no real precision in the shots, very little scoring...   It sure sounds like the Bucks / Celtics game :P

/jk
 
