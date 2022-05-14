 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   It's been 80 days since Putin sent forces into Ukraine for a "short, victorious war". So... how's it going for Russia today? Retreating from Kharkiv, blasted trying to cross a river, and facing war crimes trials. It's your Saturday Ukraine War thread   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Russian operator RAO Nordic, single Russian battalion, refugee children, Ukrainian family, Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, heavy losses  
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Kharkiv's mayor tells the BBC that Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops "far out" from Ukraine's second city
"Now it is calm and people are gradually coming back to the city," Mayor Ihor Terekhov says
The comments came after a respected military think tank said Ukraine has "likely won the battle" for Kharkiv"
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do war crimes trials work when the crimnals are still free?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: How do war crimes trials work when the crimnals are still free?


Ask Martin Bormann?
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: How do war crimes trials work when the crimnals are still free?


I dunno. They have this guy in custody. He allegedly shot an unarmed civilian.
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: How do war crimes trials work when the crimnals are still free?


You think they haven't captured anyone?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US Navy to get rid of 9 ships. I think I know a country that could use them.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12341004?from_page=stem
 
wearbear [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is some cool shiat: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/ukraine-army-uses-guns-weapons-drone-combo-rcna27881

I'm sure this new paradigm has already been highlighted in a previous version of this thread. There's an interesting angle that involves a false positive from CrowdStrike concerning one of the apps that Ukraine is using, but I can't find it. The original claim, that Russia had cyber-wacked Ukraine via this app, is here: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-ukraine/russian-hackers-tracked-ukrainian-artillery-units-using-android-implant-report-idUSKBN14B0CU
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

About a month back, many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help.

If you have some cash to spare, there are plenty of charities that could use your help.  If you don't, there are still things you can do so keep reading.


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You could even just call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat.

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding: https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:
https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):
https://prytulafoundation.org/en


Humanitarian aid:

Voices of Children:
https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Ukraine Aid Ops: https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update

https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr

https://www.karg.kiev.ua/


Other notes & ways to help:

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launchhttps://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such: https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes: https://www.cookforukraine.org

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds): https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers:

Beer: https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canadian): https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, jackets, hoodies (Ukranian): https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine): https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy): https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGameshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine): https://artforukraine.world/
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax): https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens


If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

PS.  There is no need to tell us what you do (but you can if you need it to help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply with a link
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: leeksfromchichis: How do war crimes trials work when the crimnals are still free?

You think they haven't captured anyone?


Well, they've shot a good number of officers, and a unit of Chechens who were considered butchers and rapists got blown to Hells and back, but the folks giving the orders haven't seen a whole lot of light yet, and those are the folks that need to get tossed in the darkest cell that was ever carved from the deadest stone.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love it when the head of Ukrainian Intelligence tells me that Vladimir Putin is dying of cancer. I also like it when he confirms that Ukraine is already orchestrating a coup to take Putin out.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Glory to Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/🇺🇦
 
Oneiros
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: How do war crimes trials work when the crimnals are still free?


Ukraine law doesn't require the defendant to be present.  They can be tried 'in absentia' if the person flees to russia or the Donbas region, per a law passed last year:

https://bykvu.com/eng/bukvy/the-law-on-investigation-and-trials-in-absentia-passes-2nd-reading-in-verkhovna-rada/
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait...  Who is facing war crimes trials?

It seems pretty clear to me that the people that would need to stand trial are currently behind the old iron curtain, untouchable and threatening the world with global thermonuclear war.

Or is there some other person we can put on trial.  As an example, I guess?
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hey, Putin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And I'm taking a break from posting Ukrainian artwork in every thread today, so this is just a reminder that there are t-shirts and posters available as fundraisers:

artforukraine.worldView Full Size

https://artforukraine.world/item/mariupol-white-t-shirt/

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

https://againstwar.gallery/products/every-sound-now-resembles-war
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Oneiros: And I'm taking a break from posting Ukrainian artwork in every thread today, so this is just a reminder that there are t-shirts and posters available as fundraisers:


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's because everything that makes sound is looted.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BadCosmonaut

We do not want to pawn the mess that is littoral combat ships off on Ukraine.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Oneiros: And I'm taking a break from posting Ukrainian artwork in every thread today, so this is just a reminder that there are t-shirts and posters available as fundraisers:

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x563]

That's because everything that makes sound is looted.


You are reading that wrong

It was taken out by a MANPAD Maytag
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: qorkfiend: leeksfromchichis: How do war crimes trials work when the crimnals are still free?

You think they haven't captured anyone?

Well, they've shot a good number of officers, and a unit of Chechens who were considered butchers and rapists got blown to Hells and back, but the folks giving the orders haven't seen a whole lot of light yet, and those are the folks that need to get tossed in the darkest cell that was ever carved from the deadest stone.


Sure. Doesn't mean the low-level troopers get a pass.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

wearbear: This is some cool shiat: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/ukraine-army-uses-guns-weapons-drone-combo-rcna27881

I'm sure this new paradigm has already been highlighted in a previous version of this thread. There's an interesting angle that involves a false positive from CrowdStrike concerning one of the apps that Ukraine is using, but I can't find it. The original claim, that Russia had cyber-wacked Ukraine via this app, is here: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-ukraine/russian-hackers-tracked-ukrainian-artillery-units-using-android-implant-report-idUSKBN14B0CU


Here's the thread from the other day:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12338484/While-West-argues-about-how-much-support-to-give-Ukraine-is-rewriting-doctrines-of-artillery-warfare-laying-waste-to-Russian-forces-This-is-not-a-repeat#new
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bookmarking for another day, please let me offer you a meme. I hope that in turn it may, please instead of being as crass as it may seem.

/Burma Shave
 
wearbear [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: wearbear: This is some cool shiat: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/ukraine-army-uses-guns-weapons-drone-combo-rcna27881

I'm sure this new paradigm has already been highlighted in a previous version of this thread. There's an interesting angle that involves a false positive from CrowdStrike concerning one of the apps that Ukraine is using, but I can't find it. The original claim, that Russia had cyber-wacked Ukraine via this app, is here: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-cyber-ukraine/russian-hackers-tracked-ukrainian-artillery-units-using-android-implant-report-idUSKBN14B0CU

Here's the thread from the other day:

https://www.fark.com/comments/12338484/While-West-argues-about-how-much-support-to-give-Ukraine-is-rewriting-doctrines-of-artillery-warfare-laying-waste-to-Russian-forces-This-is-not-a-repeat#new


That's exactly what I was thinking of. Thank you!
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: US Navy to get rid of 9 ships. I think I know a country that could use them.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12341004?from_page=stem


You really hate the Ukrainians don't you?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: [Fark user image image 425x283]

Bookmarking for another day, please let me offer you a meme. I hope that in turn it may, please instead of being as crass as it may seem.

/Burma Shave


I guarantee someone in those units is trying to get them dubbed AT-ATVs.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: BadCosmonaut: US Navy to get rid of 9 ships. I think I know a country that could use them.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12341004?from_page=stem

You really hate the Ukrainians don't you?


They can totally make use of a fleet of high-maintenance obsolete submarine-hunters
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: BadCosmonaut: US Navy to get rid of 9 ships. I think I know a country that could use them.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12341004?from_page=stem

You really hate the Ukrainians don't you?


I think he meant the Russians.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
⚡ Ukraine's intelligence: Russia exhausted its combat-ready battalions.
Russia is going through a covert mobilization, Defense Ministry's Intelligence Directorate representative Vadym Skibitsky said on May 14.

/Probably going home this morning
//Dear pca's, please stop hitting the blood pressure test button when you don't get the result you expect.  Yes 87/43 is what my pressure does and the docs should see that...not the fifteenth try of you pushing that damn button.
///Morning to all
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I am going to use this thread to call out ShortVictoriasWar for having a username that has never once failed to make me chuckle, and also posting clever and insightful posts.

ShortVictoriasWar,I don't think I have ever replied to in a thread, but, if you read this, know that your contributions are appreciated by at least one person.

Ok that's my nice thing for the day, back to being a recalcitrant asshole until it is time to sleep again.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

CheatCommando: BadCosmonaut: US Navy to get rid of 9 ships. I think I know a country that could use them.

https://m.fark.com/comments/12341004?from_page=stem

You really hate the Ukrainians don't you?


Considering what we now know about the orca, even those should be like running into alien tech.  Or stumbling up to a swan boat from Valinor, armed to the teeth.
 
bunny_of_chaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oneiros:

Thank you very much for this helpful list!
 
Hugemeister [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
