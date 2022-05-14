 Skip to content
Oklahoma police chief caught speeding
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need some expletive
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FOX23 asked if he is still the police chief, and the town attorney says that everyone is innocent until proven guilty and they will wait for more information before any official action is taken.

Good to know he isn't receiving any special treatment.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee...it's like cops are as bad as the bad guys
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know many people who do meth. Okay, I don't know anyone who does meth. But I've NEVER seen a skinny, scrawny sheriff in my entire life. How was this not obvious to everyone who knew him?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go into law or law enforcement, the first thing you learn is that crime pays.  You have to do sone stupid illegal sh*t but also f*ck up to get caught.  This guy was stupid because he lives in Oklahoma.  And then he f*cked up by living in Oklahoma.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before I clicked, I thought isn't it obvious? Wrong kind of speeding.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an imbecile, everyone knows the cops get their "expletive" from evidence lockers.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that department doesn't have any ongoing physical evaluations/qualifications. The guy doesn't look like he could lift 50 lbs.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: I need some expletive


Whoever wrote that article is on expletive.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SwiftFox: I need some expletive


I need a chance at redemption
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: I need some expletive


Damn you ,Dam you to hell.
What I need to do is find out where you are and kick you in your some expletives up in there.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: If you go into law or law enforcement, the first thing you learn is that crime pays.  You have to do sone stupid illegal sh*t but also f*ck up to get caught.  This guy was stupid because he lives in Oklahoma.  And then he f*cked up by living in Oklahoma.


Even idiots get away with it most of the time. But eventually even the "smart" and careful will get caught and this guy was neither.

Because the crime must be repeated to really payoff, it is a bad choice unless you have some sort of protection.  And newsflash: police working for the state are not likely to give a rat's ass about a small town police chief.  His city has a population under 300 and the entire county is 14k.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"The chief was arrested without incident a search," said Spokesperson Mark Woodward, "It resulted in the location of a small amount of methamphetamine."

That's some good spokespersoning, Markie.  I'll see you get a promoted in Segeant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did a robot or a meth head write that article?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thin Blue White Line
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Thin Blue White Line


That's cocaine.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kitty2.0: I don't know many people who do meth. Okay, I don't know anyone who does meth. But I've NEVER seen a skinny, scrawny sheriff in my entire life. How was this not obvious to everyone who knew him?


Dentures?
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Circusdog320:

Gee...it's like cops are as bad as the bad guys
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just assume all police chiefs do this. It's never steered me wrong in life.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Firthoffourth: SwiftFox: I need some expletive

Whoever wrote that article is on expletive.


Pretty sure anyone involved in the article are messed up one way or the other. Tweakers are fun to watch, gotta admit......It's Friday so today should be fun!
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

