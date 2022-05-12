 Skip to content
Coming soon: Gov. Abbott insisting that cancer is just Freedom Cells
foo monkey
2 hours ago  
Environmental Racism: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
fragMasterFlash
2 hours ago  
Benzene? Nah, I prefer Benzedrine...

Who Put the Benzadrine in Mrs Murphys Ovaltine? - Harry "The Hipster" Gibson (1944)
4seasons85!
2 hours ago  
Also, to hijack the thread, ERCOT issued another power warning for this weekend in Texas because 6 plants are down.

/I'm so glad I left that state.
 
Smidge204
34 minutes ago  
waxbeans
33 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Also, to hijack the thread, ERCOT issued another power warning for this weekend in Texas because 6 plants are down.

/I'm so glad I left that state.


Did everyone agree to pay for none service and I didn't hear?
Because if they only pay for power used, it seems very profitable to never be down. Especially as heat goes up.
Did I wake up in backwards world
 
daffy
30 minutes ago  
This is something that should have been fixed years ago, but no President has done anything about it. They should have been building new ones, but no one has cared enough to start it.it is ridiculous.
 
liquidsiphon
29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 4seasons85!: Also, to hijack the thread, ERCOT issued another power warning for this weekend in Texas because 6 plants are down.

/I'm so glad I left that state.

Did everyone agree to pay for none service and I didn't hear?
Because if they only pay for power used, it seems very profitable to never be down. Especially as heat goes up.
Did I wake up in backwards world


When Texas lost power everyone paid for that lost power.. they didn't pay for no service. In fact, it was reported at the outrageous prices they were charged for the power they got.

What are you even talking about?
 
mikaloyd
27 minutes ago  
If only we had a Texas tag for  these kinds of stories.
 
liquidsiphon
26 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: If only we had a Texas tag for  these kinds of stories.


They'd charge you extra for it.
 
waxbeans
24 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: waxbeans: 4seasons85!: Also, to hijack the thread, ERCOT issued another power warning for this weekend in Texas because 6 plants are down.

/I'm so glad I left that state.

Did everyone agree to pay for none service and I didn't hear?
Because if they only pay for power used, it seems very profitable to never be down. Especially as heat goes up.
Did I wake up in backwards world

When Texas lost power everyone paid for that lost power.. they didn't pay for no service. In fact, it was reported at the outrageous prices they were charged for the power they got.

What are you even talking about?


I'm asking if they are paying for the right/access ON TOP OF actual usage.

But.  I guess if they changed more for power used during shortage, like a surge fee, that too would explain.

But barring those two models.

Only other logical reason this is happening is it's all too expensive to fix. They want to let it all brake and be bailed out.
 
liquidsiphon
21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: liquidsiphon: waxbeans: 4seasons85!: Also, to hijack the thread, ERCOT issued another power warning for this weekend in Texas because 6 plants are down.

/I'm so glad I left that state.

Did everyone agree to pay for none service and I didn't hear?
Because if they only pay for power used, it seems very profitable to never be down. Especially as heat goes up.
Did I wake up in backwards world

When Texas lost power everyone paid for that lost power.. they didn't pay for no service. In fact, it was reported at the outrageous prices they were charged for the power they got.

What are you even talking about?

I'm asking if they are paying for the right/access ON TOP OF actual usage.

But.  I guess if they changed more for power used during shortage, like a surge fee, that too would explain.

But barring those two models.

Only other logical reason this is happening is it's all too expensive to fix. They want to let it all brake and be bailed out.


This statement makes sense. You really should think out what you post because the initial post I responded to was pretty much gibberish. At least this post lays out your ideas in a way that is coherent.
 
waxbeans
15 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: waxbeans: liquidsiphon: waxbeans: 4seasons85!: Also, to hijack the thread, ERCOT issued another power warning for this weekend in Texas because 6 plants are down.

/I'm so glad I left that state.

Did everyone agree to pay for none service and I didn't hear?
Because if they only pay for power used, it seems very profitable to never be down. Especially as heat goes up.
Did I wake up in backwards world

When Texas lost power everyone paid for that lost power.. they didn't pay for no service. In fact, it was reported at the outrageous prices they were charged for the power they got.

What are you even talking about?

I'm asking if they are paying for the right/access ON TOP OF actual usage.

But.  I guess if they changed more for power used during shortage, like a surge fee, that too would explain.

But barring those two models.

Only other logical reason this is happening is it's all too expensive to fix. They want to let it all brake and be bailed out.

This statement makes sense. You really should think out what you post because the initial post I responded to was pretty much gibberish. At least this post lays out your ideas in a way that is coherent.


Yeah.
That first sentence was trash.

Should read:
Did everyone agree to pay for access to power (in addition to actual usage)
and I didn't hear?
 
mikaloyd
13 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: mikaloyd: If only we had a Texas tag for  these kinds of stories.

They'd charge you extra for it.

Speaking of paying extra money for stuff...


If "Texas" was a swear word , what would Fark's filter word be for "Terxas"?
 
waxbeans
9 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: When Texas lost power everyone paid for that lost power.. they didn't pay for no service. In fact, it was reported at the outrageous prices they were charged for the power they got.

What are you even talking about?


(Life long Texan)

My lights was out for hours at a time and then on for 10 minutes.  And off again  .
To make soup I had to place it cold in a pot.
Put pot on range. Set to high.  And wait for light to come back on.
🤣 took me half a day to think that up
🤣
 
