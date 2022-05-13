 Skip to content
(Texas Tribune)   The folks who promised the Texas electrical grid was winterized say there will be no blackouts in the coming heatwave as long as everybody stops using electricity. Like right now. M'kay?   (texastribune.org) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well it's not shutting down due to winter weather, right? A few more billion dollars to summerize the grid and you'll be all set.

/until autumn...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soooo, Ted's daughters want daddy to take them-back to Canada for the summer?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Well it's not shutting down due to winter weather, right? A few more billion dollars to summerize the grid and you'll be all set.

/until autumn...


You people are just being unreasonable with your demands of 24/7 electricity.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This might be problematic tomorrow if Texans don't conserve.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Texas could have no problems if it utilised solar and wind energy, solar energy particularly is in abundance during the seasons when folks need to run their air-conditioners. But Texas lawmakers hate it, and hold it back. To the extent it has been implemented in Texas that's despite and not thanks to Republican dickwads.

I get why, say, industrial relations policy is politicised - it pits the rights of the working class against the rights of the employers, that's going to be political every day of the week.

But when energy policy gets politicised, that's when you know you're dealing with farkwits. Good luck, Texas.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's almost like God hates Texas and is punishing them.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The free market will solve this problem.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing Texas has all those windmills or else they'd really be in trouble
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skybird659: Soooo, Ted's daughters want daddy to take them-back to Canada for the summer?


For abortions?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My last apartment had a bad AC unit, so I got used to sleeping at Texas night conditions. I could get used to an 85°F night again.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Texas tag is already suffering a blackout on FARK
 
jimjays
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Residents are asked not to use large appliances. Air conditioners, refrigerators, electric stoves...

(Mom's marital aid.)
 
Fart Wrangler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rapeublican paradise.
 
tuxq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If only Texas had large, open areas they could use for supplementing their grid with solar.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tuxq: If only Texas had large, open areas they could use for supplementing their grid with solar.


"Solar"? Is that a new kind of oil?
 
