 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Dyck goes down, won't come up. I swear this has never happened to me before   (cbc.ca) divider line
8
    More: Fail, Lawsuit, Pleading, Geotechnical engineering, Bridge, Allegation, Regina engineer Scott Gullacher, Geotechnical investigation, Contract bridge  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 May 2022 at 5:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of the parties involved could organise action in a brothel if they opened negotiations with a fist full of $100 bills...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meet The Dycks (Letterkenny)
Youtube 7TcuPpgmoNo
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suggest a tour in the Russian army as an engineer for punishment.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I started reading the article and immediately decided it was an open-and-shut case to hold the engineer responsible, but by the end of the article I'm seeing that the authorities who commissioned and paid for the bridge have a lot to be responsible for too.

The takeaway lesson is that when a regional authority spending tax revenues (ie not their money) hire the cheap guy and demand inferior construction methods and publicly bag out any suggestion that geotechnical investigations might be a good idea before constructing bridge supports then dump tons of gravel on the bridge which it wasn't designed to hold because they're idiots, yeah it's gonna collapse.

You get what you pay for and in this case it's idiots farking up badly. Could have spent a bit more and had a bridge, but no, this had to be done ultra cheap, and now it's a very expensive mess.

(Of course if it was just a mess they needed, they should have hired me. I'd have created a very similar mess for a fraction of the $750,000 they paid.)
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7TcuPpgmoNo]


LetterKenny - Dycks Gash
Youtube TDL4DjqI690
 
trasnform
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
More like "Can't-struct" amirite?
 
bisi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Soo, what exactly is the structural component in that center segment between the pillars?
Because on mobile the pic looks like pure concrete with barely any rebar.
Any civil engineers willing to explain?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.