(Local10 WPLG)   Biscayne Bay Balloon Dumping Misadventure results in second felony arrest, fines for everybody   (local10.com) divider line
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin' yacht people...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
balloons are dumb and pointless
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
untoldforce
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love how a person who throws 50 balloons into the water gets charged with a felony while the chemical company near my house dumped thousands of barrels of toxic waste into the river.

Maybe it's because the company name rhymes with RuFont...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Jesus is alive," Torres-Bocanegra said after walking out of jail

No. He was crucified sometime between AD 30 and 36. Jokes on you, buddy.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Cleveland....
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://fox8.com/news/balloonfest-86-35-years-since-downtown-cleveland-event-turned-disastrous/
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That is terrible. I don't think they should get jail time, but they look like the type to get hurt by a punch to the wallet. Charge them enough, so they will loose the boat, then take the money and donate it to someone who is dedicated themselves to clean the seas. That would be justice.
 
waxbeans
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Por que tan serioso: [Fark user image image 400x356]


Id pay for that
 
