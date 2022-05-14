 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   When house appraiser advises home septic tank needs repairs, don't blow it off, or it could just swallow you up   (wfla.com) divider line
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well ain't that the shiats.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well,...shit!
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
""It appears where she either a fell into a hole that was created from her septic tank caving in or her weight itself it caved in right as she was standing on it," Taylor said."

Way to kick a woman when she's down, and covered in shiat, oh yea and dead.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
just out of habit, i walk around them.
that is the next town over.
my neighbors tank fell in on itself.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
💩
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do Florida appraisers have pockets/EO insurance as deep as a septic tank?

Asking for her distraught, loving family who are a little low on cash.
 
