(YouTube)   Why weren't my teachers ever this cool   (youtube.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 14 May 2022 at 1:05 AM



waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It will be interesting to see which happens first outrage or Cease and desist
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Like. A. Boss.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh, that is CRT... I had no idea.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
they had no rhythm?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's like prison in that school.

"Thriller" (original upload)
Youtube hMnk7lh9M3o
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That was pretty awesome! Thanks, Subby.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hopefully not in math class.
 
KB202
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Isn't this kind of like teachers in the 1990s teaching 1960s dances? Is "cool" really the right word?
 
PyroStock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KB202: Isn't this kind of like teachers in the 1990s teaching 1960s dances? Is "cool" really the right word?


Groovy?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well this is just a guess subby, but maybe its because you never took any of the right kinds of classes for that?

Because if anyone other than a theater or dance type class spent that much time doing that, the teacher would be fired before the end of the first day of doing that. Something like that would take weeks to get right
 
